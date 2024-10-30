Ukraine Has Never Insisted That European Countries Send Their Military - Zelensky
10/30/2024 7:14:19 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the deployment of military personnel from European countries to Ukraine has never been violated.
The Head of State said this during an interview with representatives of the leading media of the Northern European countries, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Zelensky stated that they had never insisted on or pushed the idea of sending military personnel from European countries to Ukraine, nor had they discussed it in detail. He noted that it was a very dangerous topic to raise without decisions from leaders and society, as doing so could risk losing other forms of support.
He emphasized that this issue is not raised because it can destroy all other support from partners.
As Ukrinform reported, on February 26, after an international meeting on supporting Ukraine in Paris, Emmanuel Macron said that he did not rule out the participation of European troops in the war in Ukraine in the future, while emphasizing that the West has no consensus on this issue.
Photo: screenshot from the video interview
