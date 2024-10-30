TV Tower Damaged In Kharkiv Region As Result Of Hostile Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 30, Russian damaged a TV tower in the Lozova district of Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At night, there was a Shahed attack on the Lozova district, as a result of which the TV tower was damaged and we currently have limited national television broadcasting. We have already started restoring it,” said Syniehubov.

In the Bohodukhiv district, which was also attacked by attack drones , there is damage to infrastructure as a result of falling debris.

In addition, according to Syniehubov, Russian troops used 16 guided aerial bombs against residents of Kharkiv region over the past day.

As reported, in the village of Bezruky, Kharkiv district, private houses were damaged by shelling from multiple rocket launchers on the evening of October 29, and two women aged 68 and 74 and a 10-year-old child were injured.