Russian Troops Shelled Kupiansk With Artillery - Woman And Two Policemen Wounded
Date
10/30/2024 7:14:17 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers, injuring two Police officers and a civilian woman.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The Russian occupiers fired another attack on the city of Kupiansk, using multiple launch rocket systems. The enemy shelling damaged a police car. Two law enforcement officers were wounded. A 57-year-old civilian woman was also injured,” the statement reads.
Read also:
Russians shell Kharkiv
region
It is noted that the woman was hospitalized.
As reported, Russian troops are located 2.5-3 kilometers from Kupiansk.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN30102024000193011044ID1108835742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.