Russian Troops Shelled Kupiansk With Artillery - Woman And Two Policemen Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian shelled Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers, injuring two officers and a civilian woman.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian occupiers fired another attack on the city of Kupiansk, using multiple launch rocket systems. The enemy shelling damaged a police car. Two law enforcement officers were wounded. A 57-year-old civilian woman was also injured,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the woman was hospitalized.

As reported, Russian troops are located 2.5-3 kilometers from Kupiansk.

The photo is illustrative