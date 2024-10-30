Russians Launch Massive Attack On Odesa Region, Firing Around Ten Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of October 30, the Russian forces launched around ten different types of missiles at Odesa region.

This was reported by Oleh Kiper, Chief of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

"Information on the aftermath will be provided later. All relevant services are currently active," he added.

Earlier, the city's mayor, Hennadii Trukhanov, reported that explosions were heard in Odesa around 20:00 on Wednesday, October 30.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a group of missiles moving along the Black Sea coast toward Odesa and Zatoka.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district debris from a drone caused a fire at the impact site.