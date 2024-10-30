Ukrainian, Canadian Fms Discuss Defense Production Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Andrii Sybiha and Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly discussed bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.

Sybiha shared this update on the social X , as reported by Ukrinform.

"I am grateful to Canada for hosting the Peace Formula Human Dimension Ministerial and for leading in the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. We shared our priorities for military assistance and potential for joint cooperation in defense production," the message reads.

Sybiha also exchanged views with Joly and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, thanking them for organizing the conference ahead of the Peace Summit.

"The return of prisoners of war, detained civilians, and deported children is one of the dimensions of Ukraine's victory," the Ukrainian minister emphasized.

Also, Sybiha presented the English version of Mykhailo Hrushevsky's History of Ukraine-Rus at the National Library in Montreal as part of First Lady Olena Zelenska's Ukrainian Bookshelf initiative.

"Great job by the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies, 120 sscientists were involved. Every Ukrainian book means more truth about Ukraine worldwide," Sybiha noted.

As reported, a two-day thematic conference on the fourth point of Ukraine's Peace Formula, Liberation of Prisoners and Deported Persons, began in Montreal on October 30.