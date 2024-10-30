Ukraine Preparing Three-Point Plan For Second Peace Summit President's Spokesperson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the upcoming second Peace Summit, Ukraine will present a three-point plan and is actively working to secure the support of the Global South countries.
This was stated by Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, on a television broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.
"Ukraine is preparing a plan to present based on the results of the first Peace Summit, a three-point plan to showcase at the second Peace Summit," he noted.
According to the spokesperson, Ukraine is engaging with the Global South countries to gain their backing.
As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned that the second Peace Summit could be held in any prominent world capital, including potentially in India.
