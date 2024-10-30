European Commission: Ukraine Increases Support For EU Decisions On Common Foreign And Security Policy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has all the necessary tools to engage with the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) and has been increasing support for decisions in these areas.

This update is part of the Ukraine section in the European Commission's 2024 Annual Enlargement Report.

"The institutional framework enabling Ukraine's participation in the CFSP and common security and defence policy (CSDP) is in place. Ukraine's alignment with CFSP (statements by the High Representative on behalf of the EU and Council decisions on sanctions) was 89% in 2023. As of 30 September 2024, its alignment rate increased to 95%. This represents a clear political intention to align with CFSP,” the report reads.

Ukraine continues to align with EU restrictive measures and has mechanisms for their effective implementation. However, amendments are needed to Ukraine's Criminal Code to criminalize circumvention of these restrictive measures, as such actions are not currently classified as criminal offenses in Ukraine. The report suggests that Ukrainian legislation should more clearly define the roles and responsibilities of sanctions policy participants.

The report also highlights Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to strengthen ties with countries in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Indo-Pacific region. Promoting Ukraine's Peace Formula, which aligns with the UN Charter, has been an essential component of this diplomatic push, supporting Ukraine's vision for a just peace.

"The Summit on Peace hosted in June 2024 by Switzerland, at Ukraine's request, was an important milestone in building international support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, in line with the Ukraine's Peace Formula," the report states.

The report further notes that Ukraine prioritizes cooperation with EU countries and has signed bilateral security agreements with most EU member states, complementing joint security commitments between the EU and Ukraine.

The European Commission's 2024 report on EU enlargement commends Ukraine's progress in implementing democratic reforms and preparing for EU membership, despite the ongoing challenges posed by Russia's war.