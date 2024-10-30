KFF Cautions Against Unstable Weather

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force urged the citizens and residents to exercise caution when driving or staying outdoors as rains started to affect the country on Wednesday night. A KFF statement called on anybody who might need help to dial the emergency hotline 112. (end) ahk

