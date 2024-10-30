JKAS Results Out: 71 Candidates Clear Exam Tailor's Daughter Tops

Tailor's Daughter Tops In Valley

Iqra Farooq, the second topper of Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) 2023 never budged to the financial challenges and was determined to reach a position where she could serve people.

In an interview, Iqra, a daughter of a tailor, said her parents supported her education despite their middle-class background.

Having completed her post graduation in 2021, Iqra dedicated 5-6 hours daily to her studies.“I had to start afresh in a different field. There were a lot of financial challenges but my parents never took a back step regarding my studies,” she said.

She said it is important to stay focused and minimise distractions to focus on studies and the career.“I want to reach a position where I can be helpful to people,” she remarked.

Her father, Farooq Ahmad, praised her achievement, saying she had no private coaching.“Both of my children have been doing well in studies from the very beginning. Although my daughter did not receive any private coaching, she qualified for the prestigious exams with Rank-2. Like every father, I have worked round the clock to provide financial support to my family,” he said.

Another KAS qualifier, Anka Binti Irshad, who secured 33rd rank, remarked,“One exam does not define your merit. I congratulate all who qualified. Those who didn't make it this time will get more opportunities to serve people in the world,” she said.

Anka expressed her desire to serve at the grassroots level.“I want to be the beacon of change. I could not dream of qualifying for the exam without my family's support,” she said.“If I can change something in society, it would be the health and education sector.” Danish Hussain, who achieved 30th rank and has a background in electrical engineering, said he began his civil service preparation in 2019.“My preparation lasted two and a half years, but I managed to maintain a balance in my personal life,” he said.

