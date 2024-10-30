JKAS Results Out: 71 Candidates Clear Exam Tailor's Daughter Tops
Date
10/30/2024 7:08:35 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the result of Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE)-2023.
As per the results announced, seventy one candidates have cleared the JKAS Exam, and have been deployed for Medical Examination.
According to the JKPSC selection list, Sanjeev Kumar secured the top position with 1089 points, followed by Iqra Farooq in second with 1078 marks, and Vasudha Sharma in third place with a score of 1075.
In total, 30,756 candidates were provisionally allowed to appear for the Preliminary Examination, which took place on October 15, 2023, with 18,882 candidates actually participating.
The JKPSC declared 2,144 candidates qualified for the Mains Examination, including 77 who were permitted to take the exam following directions from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).
According to the JKPSC notification, the results for 266 candidates who appeared in the interview for the post of JK CCE-2023 were announced, while the results of 11 candidates are withheld due to ongoing court orders.
The commission has directed the selected candidates to undergo medical examinations at their chosen medical boards in either GMC Srinagar or Jammu, in accordance with the established rules.
Tailor's Daughter Tops In Valley
Iqra Farooq, the second topper of Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) 2023 never budged to the financial challenges and was determined to reach a position where she could serve people.
In an interview, Iqra, a daughter of a tailor, said her parents supported her education despite their middle-class background.
Having completed her post graduation in 2021, Iqra dedicated 5-6 hours daily to her studies.“I had to start afresh in a different field. There were a lot of financial challenges but my parents never took a back step regarding my studies,” she said.
She said it is important to stay focused and minimise distractions to focus on studies and the career.“I want to reach a position where I can be helpful to people,” she remarked.
Her father, Farooq Ahmad, praised her achievement, saying she had no private coaching.“Both of my children have been doing well in studies from the very beginning. Although my daughter did not receive any private coaching, she qualified for the prestigious exams with Rank-2. Like every father, I have worked round the clock to provide financial support to my family,” he said.
Another KAS qualifier, Anka Binti Irshad, who secured 33rd rank, remarked,“One exam does not define your merit. I congratulate all who qualified. Those who didn't make it this time will get more opportunities to serve people in the world,” she said.
Anka expressed her desire to serve at the grassroots level.“I want to be the beacon of change. I could not dream of qualifying for the exam without my family's support,” she said.“If I can change something in society, it would be the health and education sector.” Danish Hussain, who achieved 30th rank and has a background in electrical engineering, said he began his civil service preparation in 2019.“My preparation lasted two and a half years, but I managed to maintain a balance in my personal life,” he said.
