As Bitcoin Climbs In Value, So Too Does This Crypto Company’S Holdings

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) It has been a busy week for this Canadian %Cryptocurrency trading with back-to-back impressive corporate developments.

Today, %WonderFiTechnologies (TSX: $WNDR) released an update on the Company's treasury holdings. As of close on October 29, 2024, WonderFi's holdings achieved a 30 percent unrealized gain in value, as compared to the start of their buying program in Q3 2024. The Company achieved an average cost basis of approximately USD$54,061 per Bitcoin held in its treasury.

"We're very pleased with the continued progress made by the digital asset industry this year" said Dean Skurka, President & CEO of WonderFi. "The industry continues to mature and expand globally, and this in turn is improving the confidence of individual investors in the asset class. Bitcoin just reached an all-time high in Canada, with adoption rates among both institutional and individuals increasing steadily."

WonderFi also reported on the value of its aggregate portfolio of Bitcoin and other digital assets, including Ethereum and Solana. The Company rebalances this portfolio periodically and as of market close on October 29, 2024, the value of the aggregate portfolio was approximately $9 million.

Shares of WNDR are taking a breather today after a strong rally of over 20% in yesterday’s trading. See yesterday’s article for an idea of why the stock moved so much in that trading session. At last glance, shares of WNDR were trading even at $0.175 in late-morning trading.