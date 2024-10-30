New Jersey-Based Biotech Company Finds Massive Mid-Week Success Following "Positive Feedback"

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Big news out of New Jersey this morning as a %Biotech company said it received “positive feedback” from the European Medicines Agency about TH104, its candidate to treat moderate-to-severe pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC, according to a release.

Traders were in a rush to grab up shares of %Tharimmune Inc. (Nasdaq: $THAR) following the news, with shares of this micro cap currently trading around $4.08/share (+100.99%) at the time of writing. This move was a strong breakout of a multi-month downtrend that this stock has been stuck in, which could be an indication of things to come. Keep your eye on this one!

Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse portfolio of therapeutic candidates in immunology and inflammation. The lead clinical asset, TH104, aims to suppress chronic pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare autoimmune liver disease with no known cure. The expanded pipeline includes TH023, an oral TNF-alpha inhibitor, offering a new approach to treating autoimmune diseases. Tharimmune is also advancing early-stage multi-specific biologics targeting unique epitopes against multiple solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access their antibody discovery technology for targeting specified disease markers.