City Of Mason, OH Advances Permitting & Asset Management Operations With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MASON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Facing challenges with outdated processes, including double data entry, limited asset tracking capabilities, a complex system, and lack of user support, the City of Mason in Ohio sought a modern, user-friendly solution to streamline its asset management and permitting and licensing operations. City staff found that solution in OpenGov, the leading provider of digital software known for its advanced tools and seamless integration.



Before implementing OpenGov, Mason staff wanted to eliminate data gaps, improve their ability to track infrastructure conditions and provide complete reports. They prioritized finding a centralized platform with seamless GIS integration and advanced reporting capabilities for asset management, along with ease of use and the ability to make system changes without IT support for their permitting and licensing operations. Both Cartegraph Asset Management, part of the OpenGov Cloud, and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for their user-friendly interface and robust features.



With the implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Mason anticipates a more efficient and accurate asset management and permitting process. Cartegraph Asset Management will enable staff to easily track work history, forecast budget needs, and link work directly to specific assets for clearer cost insights. Plus, with a centralized system, teams can collaborate more effectively, ensuring smoother operations and better resident service. As for OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, staff look forward to simplified permit management workflows that eliminate the need for manual entry and empower staff to make changes independently.



The City of Mason joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

Jennifer Amin

OpenGov

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.