COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Highlights of 2024 's Third Quarter



Weak natural prices continued to weigh heavily on the third quarter financial results.

and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $305 million.

Operating cash flow was $152 million or $0.52 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $202 million.

Adjusted net loss was $48.5 million or $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Lower completion activity was planned for the quarter, resulting in eight (5.4 net) operated wells being turned to sales since the Company's last update with an average initial production of 21 MMcf per day.

First horseshoe Haynesville well was successful with a 31 MMcf per day initial production rate. Western Haynesville exploratory play continues to progress with acreage position up to 453,881 net acres and most recent well costs down to an estimated $2,814 per completed lateral foot. Comstock's thirteenth Western Haynesville well is on flowback with another five wells in the play expected to be turned to sales in late 2024 through early 2025.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Comstock's realized natural gas price for the third quarter of 2024 averaged $1.90 per Mcf before hedging and $2.28 per Mcf after hedging. As a result, Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the third quarter of 2024 decreased to $305.0 million (including realized hedging gains of $51.4 million) despite a 2% increase in production in the quarter. Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the third quarter of 2024 was $152.3 million, and net loss for the third quarter was $25.7 million or $0.09 per share. Net loss in the quarter included a pre-tax $23.8 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management and a gain on sale of assets of $0.9 million. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $48.5 million, or $0.17 per share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the third quarter averaged $0.77 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.41 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.22 for lease operating costs, $0.09 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 60% in the third quarter of 2024 and 67% after hedging.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Natural gas and oil sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $919.1 million (including realized hedging gains of $160.0 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the first nine months of 2024 was $452.4 million, and net loss was $163.4 million or $0.57 per share. Net loss during the first nine months of 2024 included a pre-tax $70.7 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management and a gain on sale of assets of $0.9 million. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $121.3 million or $0.42 per share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 averaged $0.78 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.37 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.12 for production and other taxes and $0.04 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 58% during the first nine months of 2024 and 65% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled eight (6.2 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the third quarter of 2024 which had an average lateral length of 12,034 feet. Comstock turned 11 (8.0 net) operated wells to sales in the third quarter of 2024.

Since its last operational update in July, Comstock has turned eight (5.4 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 21 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 12,391 feet. Included in the wells turned to sales was the Sebastian 11 #5H, the Company's first horseshoe Haynesville well, which had a 9,382 foot completed lateral and an initial production rate of 31 MMcf per day.

Other

On October 30, 2024, Comstock also announced that its bank group reaffirmed the $2.0 billion borrowing base and approved the amendment of certain financial covenants under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

