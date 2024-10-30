Eventeny Partners With Protect Group To Launch Evprotect: An Innovative Refund Protection Feature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allow attendees to secure reimbursement for tickets without compromising an event's "no refund" policy.

evProtect Offers Peace of Mind to Ticket Holders While Safeguarding from Chargebacks.

- Aly Hussaini, Eventeny CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eventeny , a leading event management software provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of evProtect , a new refund protection feature created in partnership with Protect Group.This addition, now available to over 15,000 events on the platform, was developed in response to feedback from event organizers who expressed the challenges and stress of managing chargebacks.evProtect is designed to empower ticket buyers to seek reimbursement for unforeseen cancellations while enabling organizers to maintain their 'no refund' policies. As one of the first full-service platforms in the industry to offer this solution, Eventeny is setting a new standard in event management by evolving based on the needs of its community.“We are thrilled to announce our fantastic new partnership with Eventeny, which reinforces our commitment to protect ticket holders when the unexpected occurs. With Eventeny's extensive experience in the event space, we are confident that ticket holders will find this innovative product incredibly useful.” Stuart Barclay, Protect Group Chief Revenue Officer, stated,“This partnership is a significant step forward in ensuring that customers feel secure and supported. Together, we are dedicated to enhancing the event experience for everyone involved.”Protecting Event Organizers from Chargebacks:With the online event ticketing market projected to reach $99.04 billion by 2029 (Mordor Intelligence), event organizers face growing risks related to refund disputes. evProtect is designed to shield organizers from costly chargebacks, which can result in additional fees of up to $100 per claim and the loss of ticket revenue. For small businesses relying on event sales, this protection can be the difference between profit and loss, ensuring financial stability while offering ticket buyers flexibility for unforeseen circumstances.“Our priority is always to make event planning smoother for organizers, and evProtect offers that peace of mind," says Eventeny CEO Aly Hussaini.“With this feature, organizers can maintain their refund policies, while attendees have the option for refunds if plans change. It's a win-win for both parties.”Fast and Reliable Refunds:evProtect not only provides coverage for various unforeseen circumstances, but it also ensures a seamless experience with an average refund turnaround time of just 4 hours and a 100% payout guarantee. This means ticket buyers can trust that their requests will be handled quickly and efficiently, further enhancing their overall experience.What Does evProtect Cover?evProtect offers coverage for a variety of circumstances , including:Illness or InjuryPublic Transport FailureMechanical BreakdownSevere WeatherHome & Family EmergencyJury ServiceAdding evProtect to your event's ticketing process is simple and provides valuable security for you and your attendees. To learn more or get started, visit Eventeny's evProtect Page.About EventenyEventeny, an Atlanta-based event management platform, is dedicated to simplifying the event planning process with cutting-edge solutions. Trusted by over 15,000 events, their platform streamlines operations and reduces stress for event organizers. For more information on Eventeny's planning tools, visit .About Protect GroupProtect Group is committed to transforming the ticketing and travel experience for businesses and their customers. Through innovative, tech-forward solutions, they provide customer peace of mind and unlock new revenue streams for their partners, elevating the booking experience while delivering exceptional service. For more information about Protect Group, visit

