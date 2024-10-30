Monolithic Power Systems To Report Third Quarter Results On October 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPS will report its results after the closes on October 30, 2024 and host a question-and-answer webinar at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The live event will be held via a Zoom webcast, which can be accessed at

Q3 2024 Summary (Unaudited) GAAP Q3'24 Q2'24 Q3'23 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenue ($k) $620,119 $507,431 $474,867 Up 22.2% Up 30.6% Gross Margin 55.4% 55.3% 55.5% Up 0.1 pts Down 0.1 pts Opex ($k) $179,415 $164,042 $127,975 Up 9.4% Up 40.2% Operating Margin 26.5% 23.0% 28.5% Up 3.5 pts Down 2.0 pts Net income ($k) $144,430 $100,366 $121,163 Up 43.9% Up 19.2% Diluted EPS $2.95 $2.05 $2.48 Up 43.9% Up 19.0%





Non-GAAP Q3'24 Q2'24 Q3'23 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenue ($k) $620,119 $507,431 $474,867 Up 22.2% Up 30.6% Gross Margin 55.8% 55.7% 55.7% Up 0.1 pts Up 0.1 pts Opex ($k) $125,169 $111,667 $96,639 Up 12.1% Up 29.5% Operating Margin 35.6% 33.7% 35.3% Up 1.9 pts Up 0.3 pts Net income ($k) $198,786 $155,076 $150,278 Up 28.2% Up 32.3% Diluted EPS $4.06 $3.17 $3.08 Up 28.1% Up 31.8%





Revenue by End Market Revenue YoY Change % of Total Rev End Market ($M) Q3 ' 24 Q3 ' 23 $ % Q3 ' 24 Q3 ' 23 Enterprise Data $184.5 $98.9 85.6 86.4% 29.7% 20.8% Storage & Computing 144.0 129.5 14.5 11.2% 23.2 27.3 Automotive 111.3 95.2 16.1 17.0% 18.0 20.0 Communications 71.9 46.8 25.1 53.6% 11.6 9.9 Consumer 64.4 62.4 2.0 3.3% 10.4 13.1 Industrial 44.0 42.1 1.9 4.5% 7.1 8.9 Total $620.1 $474.9 145.2 30.6% 100% 100%

Ongoing Business Conditions

In Q3 2024, MPS achieved record quarterly revenue of $620.1 million, 22.2% higher than revenue in the second quarter of 2024 and 30.6% higher than revenue in the third quarter of 2023.

Our performance during the quarter reflected the strength of our diversified market strategy as we saw improved ordering trends across most end markets, and benefited from revenue ramps associated with design wins secured in past years.

Q3 2024 revenue highlights include:



Automotive was up 28% sequentially across all areas including infotainment, lighting, ADAS, and body controls.

Communications was up 65% from Q2 2024 reflecting new product ramps for Wi-Fi, optical, networking, and router solutions. Storage and Compute was up 25% sequentially on the strength of demand for DDR5 and SSD memory, and notebooks.





MPS continues to focus on innovation, solving our customers' most challenging problems, and maintaining the highest level of quality. In addition, we continue to expand and diversify our global supply chain which will allow us to capture future growth, maintain supply stability, and swiftly adapt to market changes as they occur.

“Our results continue to demonstrate the success of our proven, long-term growth strategy and our transformation from being only a chip supplier to a full solutions provider,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Revenue

MPS reported third quarter revenue of $620.1 million, 22.2% higher than the second quarter of 2024 and 30.6% higher than the third quarter of 2023. Compared with the second quarter of 2024, sales in Communications, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive, and Storage and Computing improved sequentially.

Third quarter 2024 Communications revenue of $71.9 million was up 65.0% percent from the second quarter of 2024 reflecting new product ramps for Wi-Fi, optical, networking, and router solutions. Third quarter 2024 Communications revenue was up 53.6% year over year. Communications sales represented 11.6% of our total third quarter 2024 revenue compared with 9.9% in the third quarter of 2023.

Third quarter Consumer revenue of $64.4 million increased 52.5% from the second quarter of 2024 primarily from sales in home appliance and gaming solutions. Third quarter 2024 Consumer revenue was up 3.3% year over year. Consumer revenue represented 10.4% of MPS's third quarter 2024 revenue compared with 13.1% in the third quarter of 2023.

Third quarter 2024 Industrial revenue of $44.0 million increased 36.4% from the second quarter of 2024 due to higher sales for power sources. Third quarter 2024 Industrial revenue was up 4.5% year over year. Industrial revenue represented 7.1% of our total third quarter 2024 revenue compared with 8.9% in the third quarter of 2023.

Third quarter Automotive revenue of $111.3 million increased 27.7% from the second quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2024 Automotive revenue was up 17.0% year over year due to strength in all areas including infotainment, lighting, ADAS, and body control. Automotive revenue represented 18.0% of MPS's third quarter 2024 revenue compared with 20.0% in the third quarter of 2023.

Storage and Computing revenue of $144.0 million increased 25.3% from the second quarter of 2024. The sequential increase was primarily on the strength of demand for DDR5, SSDs, and notebooks. Third quarter 2024 Storage and Computing revenue was up 11.2% year over year. Storage and Computing revenue represented 23.2% of MPS's third quarter 2024 revenue compared with 27.3% in the third quarter of 2023.

In our Enterprise Data market, third quarter 2024 revenue of $184.5 million decreased 1.5% from the second quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2024 Enterprise Data revenue was up 86.4% year over year. Enterprise Data revenue represented 29.7% of MPS's third quarter 2024 revenue compared with 20.8% in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross Margin & Operating Income

GAAP gross margin was 55.4%, 10 basis points higher than in the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was attributed primarily to lower inventory and warranty reserves. Our GAAP operating income was approximately $164.0 million compared to $116.5 million reported in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 55.8%, 10 basis points higher than in the second quarter of 2024. Our non-GAAP operating income was $220.8 million compared to $171.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating Expenses

Our GAAP operating expenses were $179.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $164.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Our Non-GAAP third quarter 2024 operating expenses were approximately $125.2 million, up from $111.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.

The differences between non-GAAP operating expenses and GAAP operating expenses for the quarters discussed here are primarily stock compensation and related expense and deferred compensation plan expense.

For the third quarter of 2024, total stock compensation and related expenses, including approximately $1.7 million charged to cost of goods sold, was $52.4 million compared with $52.7 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024.

The Bottom Line

Third quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $144.4 million or $2.95 per fully diluted share, compared with $100.4 million or $2.05 per share in the second quarter of 2024.

Third quarter 2024 non-GAAP net income was $198.8 million or $4.06 per fully diluted share, compared with $155.1 million or $3.17 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.

There were 49.0 million fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.46 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.31 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024. For the quarter, MPS generated operating cash flow of approximately $231.7 million compared with the second quarter of 2024 operating cash flow of $141.0 million.

Accounts receivable ended the third quarter of 2024 at $164.7 million, representing 24 days of sales outstanding, which was 4 days lower than the 28 days reported at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Our internal inventories at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $424.9 million, down from $426.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024. Days of inventory of 140 days at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were 31 days lower than at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

We have carefully managed our internal inventories throughout the year, balancing the uncertainty in the market with being prepared to capture market upturns when they occur. Comparing current inventory levels using next quarter's projected revenue, days of inventory at the end of the third quarter of 140 days were flat to the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Selected Balance Sheet and Inventory Data (Unaudited) Q3'24 Q2'24 Q3'23 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments $1,462.4 M $1,307.6 M $1,042.9 M Operating Cash Flow $231.7 M $141.0 M $175.9 M Accounts Receivable $164.7 M $157.9 M $185.8 M Days of Sales Outstanding 24 Days 28 Days 36 Days Internal Inventories $424.9 M $426.8 M $397.3 M Days of Inventory (current quarter revenue) 140 Days 171 Days 171 Days Days of Inventory (next quarter revenue) 140 Days 140 Days 178 Days

Q4 ' 24 Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024 ending December 31, we are forecasting:



Revenue in the range of $600 million to $620 million.

GAAP gross margin in the range of 55.2% to 55.8%.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 55.5% to 56.1%, which excludes the impact from stock-based compensation and related expenses as well as the impact from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Total stock-based compensation and related expenses in the range of $50.3 million to $52.3 million including approximately $1.6 million that would be charged to cost of goods sold.

GAAP operating expenses between $170.7 million and $174.7 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $122.0 million to $124.0 million. This estimate excludes stock-based compensation and related expenses in the range of $48.7 million to $50.7 million.

Interest and other income in the range from $6.2 million to $6.6 million before foreign exchange gains or losses.

Non-GAAP tax rate of 12.5% for 2024. Fully diluted shares outstanding in the range of 48.8 to 49.2 million shares.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 144,430 $ 121,163 $ 337,337 $ 330,469 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation and related expenses* 52,416 33,603 156,889 108,604 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 320 33 983 99 Deferred compensation plan expense, net 141 256 294 767 Tax effect 1,479 (4,777 ) (4,149 ) (6,144 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 198,786 $ 150,278 $ 491,354 $ 433,795 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 4.08 $ 3.15 $ 10.09 $ 9.13 Diluted $ 4.06 $ 3.08 $ 10.04 $ 8.90 Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 48,757 47,780 48,692 47,501 Diluted 48,964 48,792 48,945 48,734

*Prior periods exclude stock-based compensation related employer payroll taxes from non-GAAP measures due to immateriality.

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit $ 343,443 $ 263,541 $ 876,462 $ 769,996 Gross margin 55.4 % 55.5 % 55.3 % 56.3 % Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation and related expenses* 1,695 1,020 5,230 3,317 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 287 - 884 - Deferred compensation plan expense (income) 543 (75 ) 1,083 385 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 345,968 $ 264,486 $ 883,659 $ 773,698 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.8 % 55.7 % 55.7 % 56.6 %

*Prior periods exclude stock-based compensation related employer payroll taxes from non-GAAP measures due to immateriality.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total operating expenses $ 179,415 $ 127,975 $ 500,411 $ 397,829 Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation and related expenses* (50,721 ) (32,583 ) (151,659 ) (105,287 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (33 ) (33 ) (99 ) (99 ) Deferred compensation plan income (expense) (3,492 ) 1,280 (8,391 ) (3,793 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 125,169 $ 96,639 $ 340,262 $ 288,650

*Prior periods exclude stock-based compensation related employer payroll taxes from non-GAAP measures due to immateriality.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total operating income $ 164,028 $ 135,566 $ 376,051 $ 372,167 Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income: Stock-based compensation and related expenses* 52,416 33,603 156,889 108,604 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 320 33 983 99 Deferred compensation plan expense (income) 4,035 (1,355 ) 9,474 4,178 Non-GAAP operating income $ 220,799 $ 167,847 $ 543,397 $ 485,048

*Prior periods exclude stock-based compensation related employer payroll taxes from non-GAAP measures due to immateriality.

RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total other income, net $ 10,278 $ 2,289 $ 27,330 $ 14,129 Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net: Deferred compensation plan expense (income) (3,895 ) 1,611 (9,180 ) (3,411 ) Non-GAAP other income, net $ 6,383 $ 3,900 $ 18,150 $ 10,718





RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total income before income taxes $ 174,306 $ 137,855 $ 403,381 $ 386,296 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes: Stock-based compensation and related expenses* 52,416 33,603 156,889 108,604 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 320 33 983 99 Deferred compensation plan expense, net 141 256 294 767 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 227,183 $ 171,747 $ 561,547 $ 495,766

*Prior periods exclude stock-based compensation related employer payroll taxes from non-GAAP measures due to immateriality.

2024 FOURTH QUARTER OUTLOOK

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ending December 31, 2024 Low High Gross margin 55.2 % 55.8 % Adjustment to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation and other expenses 0.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 55.5 % 56.1 %





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ending December 31, 2024 Low High Operating expenses $ 170,700 $ 174,700 Adjustments to reconcile operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Stock-based compensation and other expenses (48,700 ) (50,700 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 122,000 $ 124,000

12