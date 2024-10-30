Lumos Pharma Announces Two Abstracts Accepted For Oral Presentation At The 62ⁿᵈ Annual ESPE Meeting 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced today that updated analyses of data from the Company's Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 clinical trials have been accepted for oral presentation at the 62nd Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting , or ESPE 2024, to be held November 16-18, 2024 in Liverpool, UK.

Two abstracts on data from the OraGrowtH Trials evaluating oral LUM-201 for Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) will be presented on Sunday, November 17th, by Elżbieta Petriczko, MD, PhD , Pomeranian Medical University, Szczecin, Poland, and on Monday, November 18th, by Peter E. Clayton, MD , University of Manchester, Manchester, UK, respectively.

LUM-201 Oral Abstract Presentations :

Sunday, November 17 th – Session: Free Communications 7: GH and IGFs – 10:50AM Local Time

FC7.6 Abstract entitled, Growth, IGF-1 and IGFBP-3 Responses to Oral LUM-201 in OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 Trials in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) Over 12 to 24 Months on Treatment (Elżbieta Petriczko, MD, PhD, et al)



Monday, November 18 th – Session: Free Communications 15: Late Breaking – 9:40AM Local Time

FC15.2 Abstract entitled, Amount and Pattern of Pulsatile GH Secretion Induced by the Oral Growth Hormone Secretagogue LUM-201 Is Related to Growth and IGF-1 Responses in Moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) (Peter E. Clayton, MD, et al)



About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$4.7B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit .

