ONE AMAZON Launches The World's First Internet Of Forests (Ioftm), Pioneering Tech To Protect The Amazon Rainforest

IoF installation process

CALI, COLOMBIA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ONE has announced the launch of the world's first Internet of Forests (IoF TM ), an innovative initiative designed to digitally monitor and protect the Rainforest while fostering sustainable development for its communities. Unveiled in collaboration with MIT Lab , Veea , and AECOM , the IoF TM , marks a unique approach to forest conservation and community empowerment. The official demonstration of this project will take place at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP 16) in October 2024.A Bold Vision for the Amazon's FutureAs the driving force behind the IoF TM, ONE AMAZON has developed a five-phase technological roadmap in collaboration with MIT Media Lab's City Science Group. This roadmap integrates a diverse array of sensing technologies, from satellite and drone imagery to ground-based environmental sensors and bio-sensing techniques, to provide a singular level of insight into the health and changes within the Amazon's ecosystems. With the IoF TM, ONE AMAZON aims to digitally connect and safeguard every hectare of the rainforest, promoting environmental resilience and creating sustainable economic opportunities for the 50 million people who depend on it ￼.ONE AMAZON at the Center of a Technological and Environmental TransformationThe Internet of Forests is more than just a digital monitoring initiative; it embodies ONE AMAZON's commitment to preserving the world's largest tropical rainforest by harnessing state-of-the-art technology. As the primary architect of the IoF TM, ONE AMAZON ensures that the project remains focused on its core mission-preserving the rainforest while enhancing the livelihoods of its communities. The IoF TM platform will enable real-time data collection and analysis across thousands of hectares, using a wide variety of technologies such as remote sensors, ground-based cameras, satellite-based LiDAR, and advanced bio-sensing to track deforestation, biodiversity shifts, and environmental stressors with unprecedented granularity.Empowering Communities Through InnovationAt the heart of ONE AMAZON's IoF TM initiative is the belief that technology can transform conservation efforts into sustainable economic growth for local communities. By creating a digital ecosystem that supports activities such as precision agriculture, renewable energy, eco-tourism, and smart climate adaptation, ONE AMAZON empowers local inhabitants to better manage their resources and improve their quality of life. The IoF TM also enables satellite-based internet connectivity, providing remote communities with access to essential services like education, healthcare, and training.The integration of diverse sensors and satellite images enables comprehensive monitoring, ranging from large-scale biomass assessments and deforestation detection to localized environmental changes like air quality fluctuations and water reserve levels. By providing this data in real-time, the IoF TM helps communities, governments, and other stakeholders respond swiftly to environmental threats, illegal activities, and natural disasters.Veea and AECOM: Supporting ONE AMAZON's VisionWhile ONE AMAZON leads the IoF TM initiative, key partners Veea and AECOM play supportive roles by providing specialized expertise. Veea's hybrid edge-cloud computing technology facilitates real-time data processing and edge AI applications in the rainforest, using mesh clusters to connect various sensors across vast areas. AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, with its infrastructure consulting capabilities, is instrumental in planning and managing the deployment of the IoF's TM physical and digital networks, driving innovation to tackle global environmental issues with sustainable solutions that provide social value, including projects aimed at reducing deforestation and promoting sustainable development through local initiatives.Redefining Conservation with Data-Driven SolutionsONE AMAZON's IoF TM is not just about monitoring: it's about transforming data into actionable insights for sustainable conservation and development. The initiative employs AI and blockchain-based smart contracts to enhance transparency and accountability in forest management. With these technologies, the IoF TM enables tokenization of protected land, allowing stakeholders to assess the environmental value of each hectare, with preservation efforts directly linked to economic incentives.Through this innovative approach, ONE AMAZON is reshaping how the world views the rainforest-not just as a natural wonder but as a valuable, living asset that can drive economic growth while advancing ecological sustainability. The Internet of Forests sets a new benchmark for using technology to protect nature, offering a model that other regions can replicate to address environmental challenges.A Call to Join the Movement at COP 16As the Amazon faces escalating threats from deforestation, illegal mining, and climate change, ONE AMAZON calls on global governments, private investors, and international organizations to join its mission to preserve this critical ecosystem. The Internet of Forests will be a focal point of ONE AMAZON's presentation at COP 16, demonstrating how a combination of the latest technology and community-driven solutions can lead to long-lasting environmental and social impacts.For more information about ONE AMAZON and its initiatives, please visit .About ONE AMAZONONE AMAZON is a leader in integrating sustainability, technology, and financial markets to address environmental challenges in the Amazon Rainforest. By focusing on the tokenization of land, the organization creates incentives for conservation while promoting economic development. ONE AMAZON collaborates with governments, indigenous communities, NGOs, and the private sector across Amazonian countries to ensure the long-term protection and prosperity of the region.About AECOMAECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023.About VeeaVeea® makes living and working at the edge simpler and more secure. Veea has unified multi-tenant computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage and cybersecurity solutions through fully integrated cloud- and edge-managed products. Veea's pioneering Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) product developed from the ground up in a compact form factor brings together the functionality typically provided for through any combination of servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices, routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points (APs), IoT gateways, 4G or 5G wireless access, and Cloud Computing (CC) by means of multiple hardware, software and systems integrated and maintained by IT/OT professionals. Compared to such solutions, Veea Edge Platform offers application responsiveness, bolsters cybersecurity, data privacy and context awareness, and lowers data transport costs as well as the total cost of ownership, while providing for easy installation, operations, monitoring and maintenance of edge networks. Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the wide area optical fiber, cellular and satellite networks to the local area networks created by a VeeaHub mesh cluster over cellular-like network-managed Wi-Fi and IoT devices – a unique patented capability called network slicing. For more information, visit veea and follow us on X and LinkedIn.ONE Amazon press contact: ...Vea press contact: ...

