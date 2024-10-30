Pathways Neuro Pharma Engages Dragonfly 44 Capital For Strategic Advisory And Investment Banking Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Pathways Neuro Pharma Engages Dragonfly 44 as Strategic Advisor to Advance Capital Raising for Gene Therapies Targeting Alcohol Use Disorder and Depression.

- Anthony P Mack, President & CEOWEST CHESTER , PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pathways Neuro Pharma, (“Pathways”), a pioneering biotech company advancing gene therapies for neurological disorders, is pleased to announce the engagement of Dragonfly 44 Capital (“Dragonfly 44” or“D44 Capital”) as its strategic advisor. Under the terms of this agreement, effective immediately, Dragonfly 44 will provide comprehensive advisory and investment banking services to support Pathways in achieving its strategic goals.This engagement comes at a pivotal moment for Pathways, following key advancements in its proprietary AAV6.2FF gene therapy platform. Recently, Pathways addressed important intellectual property matters and strengthened its patent portfolio, further solidifying the company's position as a leader in the field. Dragonfly 44 will assist Pathways in capital raising and securing strategic partnerships, ensuring the company is well-positioned to accelerate its development pipeline, including its therapies for alcohol use disorder (AUD ) and depression .Pathways' innovative gene therapy approach to treating depression is designed to significantly minimize the side effects commonly associated with current treatments, offering patients a safer and more effective alternative.Anthony Mack, CEO of Pathways Neuro Pharma, remarked:“The engagement of Dragonfly 44 comes at a time when we have successfully bolstered our patent portfolio, adding further value to our innovative gene therapies. Their expertise will be crucial in helping us secure the resources and partnerships necessary to bring our therapies to patients and meet unmet medical needs in conditions like AUD and depression.”Dragonfly 44 will play a key role in evaluating and pursuing financing and transactional opportunities, including equity, debt, and hybrid capital raises. This partnership will enhance Pathways' financial capabilities as it continues to develop gene therapies targeting central nervous system disorders, with a focus on reducing side effects and improving patient outcomes.About Pathways Neuro Pharma:Pathways Neuro Pharma is committed to developing groundbreaking gene therapies for neurological disorders. Its proprietary gene therapy platform, coupled with a robust patent portfolio, positions the company to address critical unmet medical needs in conditions such as AUD and depression, while minimizing side effects.For more information, or to explore partnership opportunities, please contact:FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“intend,”“continue” or“believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. There may be events in the future, however, that cannot be predicted accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. There is no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Warren Lau, General Manager

Pathways Neuro Pharma Inc.

