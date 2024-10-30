عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Treasury Sanctions Two Swiss Lawyers For Aiding Russian Clients

US Treasury Sanctions Two Swiss Lawyers For Aiding Russian Clients


10/30/2024 2:27:01 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added two Swiss lawyers to the sanctions list. They are said to have created companies and trusts to help Russian clients evade sanctions.

This content was published on October 30, 2024 - 17:38 3 minutes Keystone-SDA/swissinfo

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a press release from the US Embassy in Switzerland on Wednesday, the two individuals are said to have facilitated the illicit flow of funds. They avoided oversight due to a loophole in Swiss law that allows lawyers to serve as non-financial intermediaries under the guise of their profession without due diligence or reporting requirements.

MENAFN30102024000210011054ID1108834796


Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search