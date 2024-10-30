Crucial Day For CSS, Expectations And Tension Due To The Closure Of The Polling Stations

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Today is the last day of the discussion tables on the reforms to the Social Security Fund. The workers remain firm in proposing the return to the solidarity system, the business sector insists on the individual scheme with a pillar format. The future of the Social Security Fund (CSS) will be defined today. After a month of discussion between the government, the business sector and workers' unions. Today, the roundtables on the Disability, Old Age and Death Program (IVM) and the benefits program will meet for the last time. The final result must be presented to the National Assembly in a bill, according to the government.

