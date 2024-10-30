DENSO Foundation Awards Over $2.7 Million In Education Grants To Community Colleges And Universities Across North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Funds help advance programs that encourage students to pursue engineering and skilled-trades careers in automotive and sectors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, announced today that the DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), its philanthropic group, has awarded more than $2.7 million in education grants to 22 North American community colleges and universities.

The grants are focused on helping students advance their educations in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and explore career opportunities in skilled trades, manufacturing and other technical areas. Such grants enhance the company's wider efforts to support the workforces of today and the future.

"DENSO is committed to enabling early-career talent to grow their knowledge and pursue successful careers in STEM areas. Through these grants, our aim is to inspire the next generation of engineers and skilled trades experts," said Marty Deschenes, president of DNAF and leader of DENSO North America South Sub-Region Manufacturing.

Since 2001, DNAF has given $16 million in higher education grants. DNAF also provides disaster relief grants to the American Red Cross and other first responder organizations. The foundation has awarded a total of nearly $20 million in higher education, disaster relief and community grants since it was founded in 2001.

This year's grant recipients will utilize funding for equipment investments, student projects and research in a wide range of fields, including engineering, mobility, manufacturing, data analytics and skilled trades.

Institutions in the United States, Canada and Mexico were invited to submit proposals. The following schools were awarded funding:



Auburn University

California State University, Long Beach

Clemson University

Cleveland State Community College

Conalep Dr. Carlos Canseco Gonzalez, Apodaca, Mexico

Irapuato Institute of Technology

Kalamazoo Valley Community College

Kellogg Community College

Lawrence Technological University

McMaster University

Michigan State University

Mitchell Community College

Pellissippi State Community College

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Athens

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville

Tennessee Tech University

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Universidad de Guanajuato

Universidad Technologica de Leon

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

University of Tennessee, Knoxville Western Michigan University

For more about DNAF and how

DENSO supports its communities, visit .



For those interested in advancing their career at an automotive supplier as committed to the future workforce as it is to the future of mobility, visit

.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit .



In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit .



SOURCE DENSO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED