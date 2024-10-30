Diet ID And Tangelo Offer ACLM Members Instant Diet Quality Assessment For Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Assessing Diet Quality

Diet ID and Tangelo Empower Lifestyle Practitioners to Measure Diet as a Vital Sign

- David L. Katz, MD, MPH

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As part of an exciting new partnership with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), Diet IDTM , a comprehensive digital platform, is offering ACLM members a complimentary one-year subscription to its digital dietary assessment, the fastest, validated, evidence-based diet measurement tool available. The patented advance in dietary assessment allows for the generation of an objective measure of overall diet quality-the Healthy Eating Index score-in as little as a minute.

This version, showcased at the ongoing ACLM conference, brings a rapid and reliable way to measure diet quality directly into clinical settings, making it easier than ever to integrate diet into the standard of care.

The new offering from Diet ID, a subsidiary of Tangelo , the leading food-as-medicine and diet quality improvement platform, was developed specifically for point-of-care use among practicing ACLM practitioner members, offering them a rapid dietary assessment tool that is as straightforward as checking a patient's weight or blood pressure. Using a simple iPad or smartphone, the patient (independently or with help from healthcare staff) can complete the assessment in several minutes at most, providing immediate insights into patients' diet quality, nutrient intake, and food group consumption. The diet quality score, expressed on a scale of 1 to 10, is derived from objective measurement using the Healthy Eating Index 2020, which is strongly correlated with chronic disease risk, mortality risk, and health care costs. This in-clinic experience allows clinicians to assess diet quality efficiently and consistently, while staff can capture the report link in real time to store results in electronic health records (EHR) or patient charts.

This platform is designed to address critical needs within clinical settings by making diet quality a focal point of every clinical encounter. By providing a baseline diet quality score, it supports practitioners in shaping treatment protocols and interventions that account for dietary health, a foundational pillar of overall wellness. Beyond its clinical utility, the tool is easy to implement, requiring minimal training and organizational cost, making it accessible for a wide range of healthcare settings.

Dr. David Katz, founder of Diet ID and Chief Medical Officer of Tangelo, emphasizes the value of this tool in lifestyle medicine, noting,“This offering has the potential to engage the Lifestyle Medicine community in elevating the standard of care by making diet quality a vital sign, which has powerful implications across the full expanse of healthcare practice, policy, and education. We manage what we measure-the routine measurement of diet quality will elevate clinical standards and advance the food-as-medicine movement.”

This free version of Diet ID is available to all ACLM members for one year, with the opportunity to renew for ongoing use. To activate this offering and bring diet quality measurement into your clinic, ACLM members may complete this form .



About Diet ID

Diet ID, a subsidiary of Tangelo, is a groundbreaking, evidence-based, patented approach to measuring diet quality at scale, empowering individuals, businesses, and healthcare providers to improve dietary outcomes and overall health.

About Tangelo

Tangelo is the diet quality improvement platform that delivers precision Food As Medicine interventions and wrap-around services to populations at scale. Focused on building the data infrastructure (or“railroad”) to make prescribing food a standard of care, Tangelo plugs-in stakeholders - including health care payers, food suppliers, nutrition experts, policymakers, and more - to a new supply-chain focused on healing our country through nutrition and ending diet-related chronic disease.

