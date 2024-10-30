GENIUS NY Awards Aviant $1 Million Grand Prize Investment, Boosting Central NY's UAS Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aviant is the $1 million grand prize winner of round eight of the GENIUS NY accelerator. The Norway-based company leverages advanced drone to provide autonomous last-mile delivery solutions, enhancing efficiency and reliability in logistics. Their system offers a seamless, on-demand delivery service, reducing delivery times and costs while improving customer satisfaction.The year-long program attracts the world's most innovative startups in the uncrewed systems field to Central New York. GENIUS NY, funded by Empire State Development and operated by CenterState CEO, features a pitch competition at the annual Innovation Night event in downtown Syracuse. A total of $3 million is distributed, with the grand prize winner receiving a $1 million investment, and the other four finalists each being awarded $500,000. Since its inception in 2017, GENIUS NY has helped its companies raise over $350 million in follow-on funding and created hundreds of jobs throughout New York state.“Aviant leverages advanced drone technology to provide autonomous last-mile delivery solutions, enhancing efficiency and reliability in logistics,” Aviant CEO Lars Erik Fagernæs said.“Their system offers a seamless, on-demand delivery service, reducing delivery times and costs while improving customer satisfaction.” The remaining finalists, who each received a $500,000 investment, include:Aerialoop– Miami, FL, USAAerialoop's drones streamline deliveries by creating efficient middle-mile networks between warehouses and stores, enabling faster and more affordable shipping.Crover – Edinburgh, Scotland, UKCrover develops uncrewed vehicles/systems that can "swim" through grains and powders to monitor and manage grain storage more accurately, helping operators reduce losses, improve quality and ensure better safety.Flyhound – New York, NY, USAFlyhound helps public safety agencies save lives by locating and identifying people fast in emergencies using their existing drone.INVOLI – Lausanne, SwitzerlandINVOLI provides innovative, cost-effective surveillance solutions for low-altitude airspace, enhancing safety and operational efficiency for drone operators, small airports and infrastructure managers.The Central New York and Mohawk Valley regions have solidified their standing as the nation's premier destination for uncrewed systems businesses. Thanks to New York state's targeted investments in infrastructure, like the FAA-designated NY UAS Test Site at Griffiss Airport ($56 million) and the ongoing expansion of CenterState CEO's Tech Garden in downtown Syracuse ($16.6 million), Central New York is rapidly becoming a global center for UAS innovation and economic growth.In 2023, the state continued its leadership in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) by funding the NUAIR Center of Excellence for AAM with a $21 million grant at Syracuse International Airport. The NUAIR site now offers 240 square miles of beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) airspace for testing and commercial UAS operations, blending controlled and uncontrolled airspace across urban and rural environments.The event's judges include experts from across the startup and UAS sector, including Mariah Murray, VP of Operations at AVSS; Kevin May, VP of Engineering at Hidden Level; Jennifer Tegan, Managing Director at New York Ventures; Pete Mathias, Principle at Alumni Ventures; Chuck Green, President of AIS; and Somak Chattopadhyay, Managing Partner at Armory Square Ventures.GENIUS NY will open applications for its ninth cohort on Jan. 9, 2025. To learn more and apply, visit .

