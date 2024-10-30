WASHINGTON, D.C. AUTO SHOW JOINS THE AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE ALLIANCE TO DRIVE INNOVATION AND STANDARDIZATION IN THE AUTO SHOW INDUSTRY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is Helping Drive the Future of Automotive Marketing

Washington, D.C., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show and other auto show event producers from across the country joined forces to launch the Automotive Experience Alliance (AEA), a coalition of auto shows with a common interest in driving innovation and standardization throughout the auto show industry. Auto shows have been a staple for more than a century and remain one of the most influential channels in consumer automotive marketing, even in today's digital world. The AEA's core mission is to define and adopt a standard set of processes, practices, methodologies, metrics and messaging that drive more value for the entire automotive ecosystem including consumers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, sponsors and show producers.

“Formed out of a year-long strategic planning project, the Automotive Experience Alliance unites industry leaders committed to pushing the boundaries of automotive innovation while driving interest in and education of the latest vehicles and technology via an exciting and interactive event designed for the consumer,” said AEA Chairman Kevin Mazzucola.“The AEA will initially focus on defining a set of standards that all associated members will adopt, including transparency with third-party audited attendance numbers and expanded demographic and purchase intent data.”

“Joining the Automotive Experience Alliance is an exciting milestone for the Washington, D.C. Auto Show as we drive forward the future of automotive marketing. This partnership allows us to expand the boundaries of what an auto show can be, and the 2025 show promises to be our most engaging yet," says John O'Donnell, President and CEO of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. "We're thrilled to bring together the latest innovations, interactive experiences, and industry leaders to make this year's event unforgettable.”

Leading up to the formation of the AEA, 10 shows collaborated on the Auto Show Insights Initiative, led by third-party entity Productions Plus, which involved feedback from 14,908 auto show attendees located throughout the U.S. The initiative provided vital insights into the consumer vehicle research process and the indispensable role that in-person marketing and educational experiences, like auto shows, provide.

Lead by the AEA and shows such as the Washington, D.C. Auto Show, projects such as the Auto Show Insights Initiative are an example of what the industry can expect of the association moving forward.

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) fully supports the AEA and its mission to strengthen shows, streamline processes and engage partners across the auto show spectrum as the AEA's efforts will support the entire automotive industry. “The Automotive Experience Alliance is an important new initiative led by auto show producers to innovate and help consumers as they search for their next vehicle,” said Mike Stanton, President, NADA.

The AEA is governed by a board of directors consisting of show producers from across the country. The 2024 Board of Directors include Kevin Mazzucola (Chairman), Jennifer Morand (Vice President), Wyatt Wainwright (Vice President), Greg Remensperger (Treasurer) and Lou Vitantonio (Secretary).

AEA membership is open to all auto shows. To date, 27 auto shows have joined the alliance, including: Arizona International Auto Show, Atlanta International Auto Show, Austin Auto Show, Buffalo Auto Show, Chicago Auto Show, Cleveland Auto Show, Detroit Auto Show, Greater Charlotte Auto Show, Hampton Roads International Auto Show, Houston Auto Show, Kansas City Auto Show, Milwaukee International Auto Show, North Texas Auto Expo, Oregon International Auto Show, Pennsylvania Auto Show, Philadelphia Auto Show, Pittsburgh International Auto Show, San Antonio Auto Show, Seattle International Auto Show, Silicon Valley Auto Show, St. Louis Auto Show, The OKC Auto Show, Toledo Auto Show, Twin Cities Auto Show, Utah International Auto Expo and Washington DC Auto Show.

