The latest in UAE’s AI wave - Nukta an AI-enabled  digital content platform

(MENAFN- B2Press PR Service) Dubai, UAE – Nukta, a cutting-edge digital content platform, is thrilled to announce its official launch. Headquartered in Dubai, Nukta is set to revolutionize the way stories are told across the Middle East, South Asia, and beyond. With a strong focus on stories that matter, Nukta covers everything from the latest current affairs to deep-dive features across diverse categories including business, lifestyle, culture, sports, science, and technology.



What sets Nukta apart is its AI-enabled platform, powered by Rebelmouse, which streamlines editorial processes, helps improve organic traffic and provides contextual content recommendations ensuring an improved user experience. As the first of its kind in the region, Nukta is transforming digital media through advanced AI systems, creating a seamless experience for users and staff across multiple channels.



“Our mission at Nukta is to amplify voices that deserve to be heard and to bring clarity in a cluttered media landscape,” said Kamran Khan, Founder & CEO at Nukta. “We are committed to producing high-quality content that informs, inspires, and engages, bringing the stories that matter most to the forefront.”



Nukta is more than just a news outlet. It’s a platform where stories come alive. With offices and correspondents in Dubai, India, Pakistan, Turkey and the United States, the platform is uniquely positioned to provide a comprehensive view of the world. As part of its expansion plans, Nukta plans to expand to UK, Saudi, Canada and Iran. From in-depth investigative reports to the latest breaking news, Nukta covers it all.



Key Features of Nukta:



- In-House Editorial Team: All content is created by a talented team of editors, journalists, and writers from across the globe.



- Multi-Vertical Content: From business and current affairs to culture and sports, Nukta promises to bring the whole story.



- AI-Powered Platform: As the first AI-driven platform in the region, Nukta leverages advanced technology to deliver personalized and timely content.



- Global Reach with Local Expertise: Separate social media channels for Nukta Dubai, Nukta Pakistan, and Nukta India ensure content is tailored to regional audiences.



- 24/7 Accessibility: Available on both web (nukta.com) and mobile apps (App Store & Google Play), ensuring content is accessible anytime, anywhere.



“We’re passionate about storytelling, and we believe that great stories deserve the spotlight,” Faizan Khan, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer added. “Our platform is built to transform complex ideas into easily digestible content while maintaining the highest editorial standards.”



Whether you’re looking for the latest in current affairs, business insights, or cultural stories, Nukta is your go-to platform for engaging, high-quality content.



Download the Nukta App Today:



Available on the App Store and Google Play.



Follow Nukta Across Social Media:



Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and X under @nuktadubai, NuktaPakistan, and NuktaIndia for localized content and the latest updates.



For more information, visit or contact: ...



