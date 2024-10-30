Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club Unveils New Era with Executive Director of Racing Appointment

(MENAFN- Boopin) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 30 October 2024 – The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC), founded in 1976 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as a prestigious symbol of the UAE’s rich equestrian heritage, announces the beginning of a new racing era by introducing its new racing experience; Abu Dhabi Turf Club (ADTC).

The iconic racecourse shines a spotlight on the world of Purebred Arabian Horse racing, affirming Abu Dhabi Turf Club as a premier destination for race goers worldwide.

In line with the Club’s new direction, Dayle Brown has been appointed as Executive Director of Racing, overseeing the commercial, operational and technical aspects of the venue and racing calendar. Formerly the Chief Racing Officer of the Singapore Turf Club, Brown brings a wealth of international experience to Abu Dhabi Turf Club, further positioning the Club as the destination of choice for regional and international race enthusiasts.

“The Abu Dhabi Turf Club continues the proud legacy of ADEC, promoting the Purebred Arabian breed on a global scale and hosting world-class racing events. With Brown’s wealth of international racing experience and invaluable knowledge, we look forward to introducing a new generation of audiences to the excitement of Arabian racing in Abu Dhabi,” said H.E. Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of ADTC and ADEC.

Commenting on his appointment, Dayle Brown says, “I’m honoured to be a part of this fruitful chapter for Abu Dhabi Turf Club. I would like to extend my gratitude to Director General, H.E. Eng. Ali Al Shaiba and the wider team for their trust and warm welcome. Through continued collaboration and dedication, we are confident that Abu Dhabi Turf Club will be recognised amongst international audiences as a premium racing destination.”

The season opening race, set to take place on 26 October, will be celebrated with the official launch of the newly upgraded facility, as well as the first of 16 spectacular race meetings set to take place throughout the season. Each exciting race meet will consist of seven races, each featuring five Purebred Arabian races and two Thoroughbred races, bringing a world-class display of speed, grace and agility to the capital, Abu Dhabi.





