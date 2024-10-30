Saudi German Health Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone: ANCC Premier Award

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 30 October 2024- Saudi German Health (SGH), a leading healthcare group in the MENA region, is proud to announce that the Saudi German Health Center of Excellence for Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) has received the prestigious American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Premier Award. This milestone makes SGH the first organization outside the United States to earn this recognition, highlighting our commitment to excellence in nursing professional development.

Presented by the world’s largest credentialing body for Nursing Continuing Professional Development (NCPD), the award honors accredited organizations that excel in delivering high-quality educational programs. NCPD Premier Award recipients are organizations that stand out, excel, and function at a higher level above and beyond their peers. These organizations are role models and serve as exemplars in the field of NCPD to assist others to advance to excellence (ANCC American Nurses Credentialing Center Accreditation, 2024).

Saudi German Health was recognized internationally on October 29 at the annual NCPD Summit in New Orleans by the ANCC leadership, alongside distinguished nursing professionals and esteemed fellows from around the world.

Mr. Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman of SGH, commented: “This award is not just a recognition; it embodies our heartfelt commitment to nursing education and our relentless pursuit of excellence in care. It stands as a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team, who pour their hearts into every interaction, striving to uplift and support our patients. Together, our main purpose is to positively impact people's health and relieve their suffering, transforming lives and shaping a brighter future for our community.”

Dr. Ahmed Shebl, Group Chief Executive Officer of SGH, stated, “This is a remarkable achievement for SGH. Receiving this award underscores our commitment to improving health outcomes for our patients and the broader community. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed that we not only meet but exceed the high standards set by the ANCC, motivating us to continue delivering exceptional care and advancing healthcare excellence.”

Ms. Iman El Kouwatly, Group Chief Nursing Officer of SGH, added, “We are truly honored to receive the ANCC Premier Award. This recognition inspires us to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in nursing. It signifies a key milestone in our journey toward nursing excellence and reflects our ethos of ‘Caring Like Family.’ We stay dedicated to fostering innovative practices and development programs that enhance healthcare delivery for everyone.”

Saudi German Health remains committed to providing exceptional services and development programs as part of our strategic plan to reinforce our position as a leading private healthcare provider in the region. This recent recognition by the ANCC not only strengthens our vision but also positions us for continued growth and excellence in healthcare delivery.





MENAFN30102024003685011158ID1108833977