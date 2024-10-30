Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 31-November 2, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Anisha Bijukumar
|
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: As the temperatures begin to drop, there is a vibrant array of activities happening in and around Doha. From a pop-up show and art exhibition to charity event and live music, there is something for everyone to enjoy in the next two days. Happy Weekend!
Weekend pop-up show
On November 1, 6pm onwards
Lusail Boulevard
Lusail Boulevard will come alive this weekend with a pop-up show that will include various fun activities for families and kids. Face painting artists, stilt walkers and various other cultural activities will liven up the 1.3km stretch of the boulevard.
Benchellal: Monumental Sculpting Past Tomorrow
November 1 to January 18, 2025, Sat-Thur: 9am to 7pm; Friday: 1.30pm to 7pm
National Museum of Qatar
Visit this exhibition of couture dresses by Moroccan-Dutch designer Mohamed Benchellal to witness the artists' creations inspired by Qatar during his residency at Liwan Design Studios and Labs.
Charity Week & Meet and Greet Transformers
November 1, 2024, 2pm to 10pm
Mall of Qatar
Mall of Qatar has planned a fun day with a range of activities for families. Kids can play a game of mini football or get creative making bracelets with the proceeds from these activities going to Education Above All. Meanwhile in its activity area there are various events planned to meet and greet the various bots from transformers. The 30-minute transformers event will be at 3:30pm, 5pm, 7pm and 9pm every day until November 2.
Contemporary Kuwaiti Art exhibition
Until November 4 (10am to 10pm)
Building No 1, Katara
Featuring 47 artworks of Kuwaiti artists, this exhibition reflects their contemporary style and approach. The paintings feature a wide range of themes and techniques, showcasing the richness of Kuwaiti culture and its vibrant artistic history.
Carl Cox Live in Qatar
November 1, 2024, 6pm onwards
Doha Golf Club
Global superstar and musical ambassador Carl Cox will be in Doha promising his fans an unforgettable night, this coming Friday. Tickets priced from QR345, QR600, and for VIP tables are available on Q-tickets.
Sirah by Masraf Al Rayan
From October 31 - December 31, 2024 (5pm to 10pm)
Porto Arabia, The Pearl Island
Located along the scenic boardwalk at Porto Arabia's 31 La Croisette, the exhibit spans 75 metres, creating a series of immersive experiences that gives visitors a glimpse into the remarkable life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). From his blessed birth to the historic opening of Makkah, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with key moments and teachings that have shaped his legacy and continue to inspire millions around the world.
INTO THE BLUES 3 –“MA CULTR”
October 31, 6:30pm onwards
Qatar National Convention Centre
Keralites of Qatar will get a chance to dance to the tunes of internationally acclaimed artists Sreenath Bhasi, Stephen Devassy, Siddharth Menon and the Bro House. The bands will perform back-to back hit numbers promising the audience a memorable evening.
In the footsteps of Ara Guler
Until November 9, 2024
Museum of Islamic Art Library Book Display
This is the last two weekends before the photo-exhibition of world-renowned Turkish photographer Ara Güler concludes at MIA. Explore the connection between Ara Güler and Godfrey Goodwin and how their contributions have shaped the field.
