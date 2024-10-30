Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 31-November 2, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the temperatures begin to drop, there is a vibrant array of activities happening in and around Doha. From a pop-up show and art to charity event and live music, there is something for everyone to enjoy in the next two days. Happy Weekend!

Weekend pop-up show

On November 1, 6pm onwards

Lusail Boulevard

Lusail Boulevard will come alive this weekend with a pop-up show that will include various fun activities for families and kids. Face painting artists, stilt walkers and various other cultural activities will liven up the 1.3km stretch of the boulevard.

Benchellal: Monumental Sculpting Past Tomorrow

November 1 to January 18, 2025, Sat-Thur: 9am to 7pm; Friday: 1.30pm to 7pm

National Museum of Qatar

Visit this exhibition of couture dresses by Moroccan-Dutch designer Mohamed Benchellal to witness the artists' creations inspired by Qatar during his residency at Liwan Design Studios and Labs.

Charity Week & Meet and Greet Transformers

November 1, 2024, 2pm to 10pm

Mall of Qatar

Mall of Qatar has planned a fun day with a range of activities for families. Kids can play a game of mini football or get creative making bracelets with the proceeds from these activities going to Education Above All. Meanwhile in its activity area there are various events planned to meet and greet the various bots from transformers. The 30-minute transformers event will be at 3:30pm, 5pm, 7pm and 9pm every day until November 2.

Contemporary Kuwaiti Art exhibition

Until November 4 (10am to 10pm)

Building No 1, Katara

Featuring 47 artworks of Kuwaiti artists, this exhibition reflects their contemporary style and approach. The paintings feature a wide range of themes and techniques, showcasing the richness of Kuwaiti culture and its vibrant artistic history.

Carl Cox Live in Qatar

November 1, 2024, 6pm onwards

Doha Golf Club

Global superstar and musical ambassador Carl Cox will be in Doha promising his fans an unforgettable night, this coming Friday. Tickets priced from QR345, QR600, and for VIP tables are available on Q-tickets.

Sirah by Masraf Al Rayan

From October 31 - December 31, 2024 (5pm to 10pm)

Porto Arabia, The Pearl Island

Located along the scenic boardwalk at Porto Arabia's 31 La Croisette, the exhibit spans 75 metres, creating a series of immersive experiences that gives visitors a glimpse into the remarkable life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). From his blessed birth to the historic opening of Makkah, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with key moments and teachings that have shaped his legacy and continue to inspire millions around the world.

INTO THE BLUES 3 –“MA CULTR”

October 31, 6:30pm onwards

Qatar National Convention Centre

Keralites of Qatar will get a chance to dance to the tunes of internationally acclaimed artists Sreenath Bhasi, Stephen Devassy, Siddharth Menon and the Bro House. The bands will perform back-to back hit numbers promising the audience a memorable evening.

In the footsteps of Ara Guler

Until November 9, 2024

Museum of Islamic Art Library Book Display

This is the last two weekends before the photo-exhibition of world-renowned Turkish photographer Ara Güler concludes at MIA. Explore the connection between Ara Güler and Godfrey Goodwin and how their contributions have shaped the field.