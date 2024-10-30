HI SELTZER INTRODUCES DELTA-9 BEVERAGES AND ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH TOTAL WINE & MORE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- hi

Seltzer , one of the fastest-growing THC-infused beverages in the country, proudly announces its national distribution deal with Total Wine & More and its new line of delta 9 THC-infused seltzers. The award-winning 'first-touch' seltzer, with 0 calories, 0 sugar, and 0 alcohol, is made with only three ingredients. It is the first beverage to utilize a cutting-edge nano-emulsified base ingredient, a testament to hi Seltzer's commitment to innovation and quality, allowing it to pour clean and clear every time.

hi Seltzer

With growing accessibility

and the current version of the farm bill, there is a very clear path for hemp-derived THC beverages to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028. The strategic partnership with Total Wine & More, a significant milestone in the company's journey, represents a shared vision to continue growing the THC category.

This partnership means hi Seltzer is now available directly in Total Wine & More in CA, TX, AZ, and Florida, while deploying to other states where Total Wine & More is available now going through the beginning of 2024.

The new delta 9 infused product is created with the same formulation as the original hi Seltzer, adapted for D9 with high-quality, lab-tested THC derived exclusively from hemp. The seltzers are sold in 12-ounce cans with 5 milligrams of hemp-derived delta 9 THC in six refreshing hi Seltzer flavors, including Lemon Line, Pineapple, Peach, Watermelon, Wild Berry, and Real Cherry.

Said Lou Police, hi Seltzer's CEO, "Innovation backed by science is at the heart of our brand, and as more consumers become educated on emerging cannabinoids, we have seen the rising demand for our award-winning, best-tasting products. By introducing the new delta 9 product and entering this far-reaching distribution deal with Total Wine & More, we aim to satisfy the demand of our current customers while attracting new consumers to our beverages."

hi Seltzer is available online and at over 4,000 retailers nationwide in 23 states. Its products are federally legal per the 2018 Farm Bill, which states products cannot exceed 0.3% delta 9 THC by weight.

To learn more about hi Seltzer, visit

and @hiseltzers on social media.

ABOUT HI SELTZER

hi Seltzer is an award-winning, 0-calorie, 0-sugar, 0-alcohol, hemp-derived THC-infused seltzer made with only three ingredients. It is the first in its category to utilize a cutting-edge nano-emulsified base ingredient that allows it to pour clean and clear every time. Each 12oz can contain 5mg of hemp-derived THC. This perfect dose makes hi Seltzer an approachable and fun alternative to alcohol, allowing people to enjoy the Happy Without the HangoverTM. hi Seltzer comes in six flavors, including Peach, Watermelon, Pineapple, Wild Berry, Real Cherry, and Lemon Lime, and is available in over 4,000 stores across 23 states.



SOURCE hi Seltzer

