Astonish Entertainment & Abundance Studios' Film Brisa Shortlisted For 2024 International Documentary Association Awards

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Brisa," a compelling documentary produced by Astonish Entertainment® in association with Abundance Studios®, has been shortlisted for the 2024 International Documentary Association (IDA) Documentary Awards.

Directed by Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Nick Nanton, the chronicles the incredible journey of Brisa De Angulo Losada, a survivor of childhood sexual violence who took her fight for justice to the highest levels after the Bolivian legal system failed her. Brisa became her own lawyer, attending Rutgers Law School, and ultimately secured a landmark ruling in 2023 at the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, changing the way Latin American countries prosecute cases of sexual violence against children.

The IDA Awards, one of the most respected honors in documentary filmmaking, shortlisted "Brisa" alongside other standout films, including "Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat" by veteran filmmaker Johan Grimonprez, and "Seeking Mavis Beacon" by newcomer Jazmin Renée Jones. Other films on the list include "Hollywoodgate," directed by Ibrahim Nash'at, and "Ernest Cole: Lost and Found," directed by Oscar nominee Raoul Peck. "Brisa" stands out among 700 entries from 77 countries-an increase in submissions from previous years.

Nick Nanton, Director of "Brisa," shared his thoughts on the film's recognition:

“Being shortlisted for the IDA Awards is an honor, and it speaks to the power of Brisa's story. Her fight for justice is one of unimaginable resilience, and her courage is an inspiration to survivors everywhere. It is an honor to be a part of amplifying her story.”

Brisa De Angulo Losada, the subject of the documentary, also reflected on the nomination:

“It's deeply meaningful to see this film recognized by the IDA. My fight for justice was not just for me, but for every child who has experienced sexual violence. The ruling we achieved is a step toward ensuring that no child has to go through the same failures of the legal system that I faced. I hope this film reaches the hearts of many and shows that change is possible.”

The 40th IDA Documentary Awards will take place on December 5 at The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles and will be streamed live on IDA's social media channels. Final nominees will be announced on November 19, following voting by IDA members.

"Brisa" was made possible thanks to the contributions of Abundance Studios® Producers and Executive Producers.

