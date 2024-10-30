Kuwait Joins Pan-Arab Talks On Familial Affairs In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Wednesday took part in a Qatar-hosted pertinent to family trends and affairs, in addition to challenges facing kin from across the wider Arab region.

The talks, attended by Kuwaiti Social Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, mark the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family through delving into the existential hardships faced by Arab families, which include the effects of rapid advancements in technology, said the chief of a Qatar-based education and research body Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

The Qatari official cited the rampant misuse of technology, chief among them the concept of virtual reality, as having altered the landscape of society, further enhancing the increasingly significant role the family plays in addressing these challenges, she underlined.

On efforts to keep these challenges at bay, UN Deputy Secretary-General and chief of the UN's Sustainable Development Group Amina Mohammed highlighted "prudence" to overcome such hardships, citing long-term sustainable development plans as an effective strategy.

Hailing families as a pillar of a "flourishing" society, Doha's Social Affairs Minister Mariam Al-Mesnad said national development plans revolve around familial principles and values, further demonstrating the importance of family bonds.

The two-day conference, organized by a Qatar-based family advocacy body, looks into challenges and hardships faced by families in today's world, running the gamut from technological advancements and climate change. (end)

