CM Omar Announces Restoration Of Nov- Dec Exam Calendar Upto 9Th Standard

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, the Chief Minister said that the examinations upto 9th class will be held in November this year. However he said, for classes 10th and 12th will be held in March-April next year.

“The November-December session will be revised for 10th and 12th from next year also”, Omar said, as per news agency GNS.

The Lieutenant Governor led administration had in 2022 announced uniform academic calendar which was in sync with rest of the country.

The decision however didn't go well with students and parents who had been demanding reversal of the decision by the LG administration, emphasis that it was not feasible on various para-meters including the weather. Soon after the elected government took, the chorus grew with students, parents and other stakeholders demanding reversals to the old system.

The stakeholders had been contending that November-December session allows students three- month winter vacation upto February with the start of new academic session and allows them more time to compete. They said that otherwise these three months would go loss and did not serve any purpose to the students.

Besides there was lot of confusion and hardship to the students in wake of the hard and soft zones and they were facing uncertainties if it snowed during the month of March.



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now