Deep Blue Integrates Arbitrum, Scaling Stablecoin Issuance Via Arbitrum's Layer-2 Network

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Blue, a newly launched stablecoin issuance aiming at developing the across real world and applications, is pleased to announce its integration with Arbitrum, the world's leading EVM layer-2 scaling solution. This combines Deep Blue's best-in-class stablecoin issuance with Arbitrum's powerful and innovative layer-2.

Arbitrum's industry leading optimistic roll-up will enable new capabilities for Deep Blue, powering cost-efficient transactions that will support its use cases and vision of delivering a global multi-purpose stablecoin to its users as well as unlock access to its EVM DeFi ecosystem.

Alex Clement de l'Epine, Co-Founder commented on the news,Click here to enter text."We are excited to announce Deep Blue's integration with the Arbitrum ecosystem. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in enhancing the stability and scalability of our platform while providing users with faster, more efficient transactions. By leveraging Arbitrum's cutting-edge Layer 2 technology, we aim to empower our community with a seamless experience and offer developers the tools they need to build a more secure and decentralized financial future."

This collaboration focuses on a number of verticals primarily aiming at leveraging Deep Blue's extensive ecosystem across the off-chain world including financial services, trading, and business conglomerates. Businesses across all non-crypto industries are seeing accelerated adoption of stablecoins due to its 24/7 nature, cost, speed, and transparency. DBUSD's expansion onto Arbitrum unlocks payments, collateral value, and on/off ramping use cases in the digital ecosystem.

Nina Rong, Head of Ecosystem Development for the Arbitrum Foundation, commented on the news "We are thrilled to welcome Deep Blue to the Arbitrum ecosystem. Their innovative approach to stablecoin issuance aligns with our mission to provide scalable, efficient, and secure solutions for decentralized finance. This integration not only enhances liquidity and utility across our ecosystem but also strengthens our commitment to fostering a more open and accessible financial system. We look forward to seeing the value Deep Blue will bring to our growing network of developers and users."

Deep Blue's global roots enable access across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and emerging markets. Access to stable currencies, low-cost cross-border payments and trustworthy financial infrastructure are basic human rights that Deep Blue's access to these regions will continue to unlock.

About Deep Blue

Deep Blue Limited is the issuer of a next generation Jersey-based stablecoin known as DBUSD, which is dedicated to enhancing global financial inclusion through blockchain technology. At its core, Deep Blue, which has a bankruptcy remote legal structure, values transparency and security, and DBUSD is supported by the appointment of well established and reputable services providers including financial institutions and key industry firms, ensuring operational excellence and stability. DBUSD is backed by low risk assets such as money market funds and its use cases include cross-border payments, remittances, trading and collateral.

About The Arbitrum Foundation

The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum One-a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution initially developed by Offchain Labs-offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta is EVM-compatible to the bytecode level and has 54%+ TVL in the L2 segment. 2000+ DeFi and NFT projects are live in the ecosystem to date. In August 2022, Arbitrum One upgraded to Nitro tech stack, enabling fraud proofs over the core engine of Geth compiled to WASM.

