Clear Water Distilling Welcomes David Schroeder As New Vice President Of Sales

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Water Distilling is proud to announce the addition of David Schroeder as the new Vice President of Sales. With an impressive career spanning multiple decades in the beverage industry, David joins Clear Water Distilling from Guinness, where he played a key role in driving significant growth and innovation.

David's journey in the beverage industry began with a transformative year in La Rochelle, France, which ignited his passion for fine food and drink. After returning to the United States, he immersed himself in homebrewing, coffee roasting, and culinary arts, setting the foundation for a career defined by creativity and ambition. In 2010, he joined Independence Brewing in Austin, Texas, starting on the bottling line and quickly rising to the position of Head Brewer.

In 2012, David's career took another innovative turn when he joined Third Coast Coffee in Austin to pilot their cold brew program, which has since grown to account for 20% of the company's overall business. His unique expertise in both brewing and product development laid the groundwork for his next major role with Diageo, where he worked extensively on the Guinness brand across markets in St. Louis, Houston, and Denver.

Throughout his decade with Diageo and Guinness, David managed sales operations across 20 Western states, built relationships with 45 distributors, and trained over 5,000 salespeople. His leadership extended to the national level, where he presented at 10 United States Bartender Guild conferences and Tales of the Cocktail, creating trailblazing programs that transformed the Guinness brand and positioned it for success in an evolving market.

David's arrival at Clear Water Distilling comes at an exciting time, as the company continues to make strides in producing innovative, high-quality spirits. His experience in building brands, coupled with his expertise in leading successful sales strategies, will be instrumental in expanding Clear Water's presence in both national and international markets.

"We are thrilled to have David on board," said Matt Eau Claire, CEO. "His track record in the industry speaks for itself, and we are confident that his leadership will bring a fresh perspective to our team as we enter a new phase of growth."

Clear Water Distilling is known for its commitment to crafting unique spirits with real, high-quality ingredients. As a company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of traditional distilling, Clear Water Distilling's ethos aligns perfectly with David's passion for innovation and excellence.

What 's Next for Clear Water Distilling?

With David's expertise in driving sales and his deep knowledge of the spirits market, Clear Water Distilling is positioned for continued growth. The company has ambitious plans to expand its product lines and reach new markets in the coming months, and David's leadership will be key in executing these initiatives.

Follow along with Clear Water Distilling as they embark on this exciting journey under David Schroeder's leadership. Stay tuned for more updates and developments as the company continues to push boundaries and deliver exceptional spirits.





