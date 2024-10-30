Spain’s yearly inflation rate in October surpasses estimates

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Spain's statistical office, INE, reported that the annual inflation rate for October increased to 1.8 percent, up from 1.5 percent in September. This rise came in slightly above market expectations, which had anticipated an inflation rate of 1.7 percent for the month. The uptick in inflation reflects ongoing changes in the cost of living, highlighting the challenges faced by consumers in the current economic climate.



In terms of specific categories, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1.8 percent in October, indicating a steady increase in essential grocery costs. Meanwhile, the prices for alcoholic beverages experienced a more significant jump of 3.5 percent. These changes suggest that consumers are feeling the effects of inflation in both their daily essentials and discretionary spending, which could influence their overall purchasing behavior in the coming months.



Notably, the hospitality sector saw the steepest price increases during October, with restaurants and hotels reporting a remarkable rise of 4.7 percent. This surge in prices may reflect increased operational costs for businesses in the industry, which are likely being passed on to consumers. Such trends could have implications for tourism and dining, especially as the holiday season approaches, when consumer spending typically rises.



Conversely, the transportation sector experienced a decline, with prices falling by 3.9 percent. This decrease provides a counterbalance to the overall inflationary pressures seen in other areas. The monthly inflation rate for October was recorded at 0.6 percent, suggesting a complex economic landscape where some sectors are experiencing rising costs while others are seeing declines, influencing the overall inflation trajectory in Spain.

MENAFN30102024000045015839ID1108833534