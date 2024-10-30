Nature's Miracle Announces Participation In Noblecon20 - Noble Capital Markets' 20Th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding (NASDAQ: NMHI ) ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a leader in vertical farming and infrastructure, today announced that James Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and George Yutuc, Chief Officer, will attend the Noble Capital Markets' 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity ("NobleCon20") being held December 3 - 4, 2024 at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL.

About Nature's Miracle Holdings Inc.

Nature's Miracle ( ) is a growing agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry which also includes vertical farming in North America. Nature's Miracle offers hardware to design, build and operate various indoor growing settings including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle, through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries (Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc.), provides grow lights as well as other hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers in North America.

About

Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

and Channelchek:

Noble Capital Markets Inc.

was established in 1984 as a full-service

SEC

/

FINRA

registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed emerging growth companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities.

Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

Noble launched



in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth and their industries.

Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription.

More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

For more information, visit



