The S3 Agency Wins 2024 Gold Davey Award For Flush Guardtm Toilets“Cure For Overflowbia” Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Overflowbia" shows how Flush GuardTM Anti-Overflow Toilets solve people's fears of overflowbia so they can go in peace.

Gold Davey Award Trophy granted to The S3 Agency in recognition of its "Overflowbia" campaign

International award recognizes the creative impact of S3's campaign to launch Flush GuardTM Anti-Overflow Toilets

- Denise Blasevick, CEO, The S3 AgencyBOONTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) has announced winners of the 20th Annual Davey Awards , and The S3 Agency has received a Gold Davey for their“Overflowbia” ad for Flush Guard TM Anti-Overflow Toilets. This highly coveted award, bestowed upon S3 in the Video category, recognizes the cornerstone of the agency's launch campaign for this patented breakthrough in toilet technology from FGI Industries, Ltd.In the video, a Sigmund Freud-type psychiatrist is listening to his patient explain her fears. He immediately diagnoses her with“Overflowbia” and explains the benefits of the patented anti-overflow technology of Flush GuardTM Toilets. Cured of her fears, the patient can now literally“Go in PeaceTM.”“We had so much fun creating this 'bathroom humor' campaign for a true innovation that provides peace of mind by preventing messy, and often costly, overflows,” said Denise Blasevick, CEO of The S3 Agency.“We are very grateful to the AIVA for recognizing the merit of our approach with a Gold Davey – and to our client, FGI, for their willingness to jump into the creative deep end so we could make a real splash with this launch.”“We knew we could have fun with this product, but we didn't have the hook. The team at S3 did an amazing job understanding our needs and then crafting the perfect message. We're thrilled with the results!”, said Barry Jacobs, SVP of Product Development at FGI Industries.The Davey Awards were created to honor the best big work that comes out of boutique agencies around the globe, as judged by the AIVA. The AIVA is an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed brand and media interactive, advertising and marketing firms – including Spotify, Big Spaceship, Nissan, Disney, and more.To see all of this year's honorees, please visit the Winners Gallery at daveyawards. To cure your Overflowbia, please visit flushguardtoilets. And to learn more about The S3 Agency, currently rebranding as S3McM following their merger with McMillan, please visit S3McM.# # #S3McM is an award-winning creative agency that builds brands and drives demand through its A.R.E. methodology that leans into differentiation through Authenticity, Relevance, and Engagement. S3McM was formed by the merger of two great agencies – The S3 Agency (NYC metro area) and McMillan (Ottawa) – who became even greater as one. S3McM's clients include BMW of North America, Rao's Homemade, FLO EV, Robb Report, and ReworldTM Waste. To learn more about this WBENC-certified woman-owned business, visit S3McM.

