EU country plans on providing tanks to Ukraine as part of German pact

In a significant move to support Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia, Croatia has announced plans to send a substantial number of military vehicles, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, as part of a strategic agreement with Germany. The Croatian Defense confirmed that this initiative will involve the transfer of 30 Yugoslavian-made M-84 tanks and 30 M-80 infantry fighting vehicles currently in operation by the Croatian military.



This arrangement was formalized through a letter of intent signed during discussions in Berlin between Croatian Defense Ivan Anusic and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius. The agreement highlights a collaborative effort among NATO allies to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. The initial delivery of 60 vehicles is expected to mark the beginning of Croatia's contributions to Ukraine’s military efforts.



Instead of a traditional financial transaction, the deal allows Germany to purchase the military hardware from Croatia while providing the Balkan nation with a discount on future purchases of the advanced German-made Leopard 2A8 tanks. This arrangement has been described by Anusic as beneficial for all parties involved—Croatia, Germany, and Ukraine—ensuring a strategic exchange that enhances military readiness.



Croatia aims to modernize its armed forces by acquiring a total of 50 Leopard 2 tanks, reinforcing its military capabilities in the face of evolving regional security challenges. The M-84 tanks being supplied are based on the Soviet T-72 design, with production beginning in the mid-1980s. Croatia, which emerged as an independent state after the breakup of Yugoslavia, has upgraded these tanks over the years to maintain operational effectiveness. Similarly, the BVP M-80 infantry fighting vehicles were produced during the 1980s and were an integral part of the Yugoslav military.



This move by Croatia underscores the broader commitment of NATO allies to provide military support to Ukraine, as the country continues to defend itself against Russian aggression. The collaboration between Croatia and Germany reflects a strategic approach to military procurement and support, highlighting the interconnectedness of European nations in addressing security concerns on the continent.

