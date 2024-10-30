GLLG Launches Workforce Belonging And Retention Training For Health System And Nursing Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

February 20-21, 2025 | Premier Sponsor: University of Phoenix

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of GLLG CEO Glenn Llopis' release of his groundbreaking manifesto Restoring Humanity in Healthcare Leadership: Reinvent with Personalization , University of Phoenix will serve as the premier sponsor of GLLG's Workforce Belonging and Retention Training for System and Nursing Leaders , on February 20-21, 2025 at the Collaboratory in Fort Myers , Florida.

Event Details:

GLLG presents the Workforce Belonging and Retention Training for Health System and Nursing Leaders. Join us on February 20-21, 2025 at the Collaboratory in Fort Myers, FL for a transformative two-day event focused on building resilient, supportive healthcare leadership. Sponsored by the University of Phoenix.

Date : February 20-21, 2025

Location : The Collaboratory, Fort Myers, FL

Premier Sponsor : University of Phoenix Registration :

Known for developing high-performance leaders and teams in the corporate sector with organizations such as Target, General Mills, Walmart, CVS, Lilly, Aon, PepsiCo , and many others, GLLG will be launching its Workforce Belonging and Retention Training for Health System and Nursing Leaders at the Collaboratory in Fort Myers, Florida.

" Healthcare leadership is currently in crisis, " says

Llopis, a 15-year Forbes leadership strategy contributor. "Rising economic pressures , evolving business models, high labor costs, and several workforce challenges in the areas of talent management, retention, and belonging , particularly for nurses, are forcing healthcare leaders to navigate higher levels of uncertainty that most leaders are unprepared to tackle. Legacy leadership models of the past were not designed to embrace this environment of rapid complexity amidst significant ambiguity ," continued Llopis, who is a faculty member at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

" The skills and competencies needed by practicing nurses

such as clinical reasoning and clinical judgment, are a primary focus in nursing education .

Patient centered care and the full human experience alongside those essential skills and competencies are key to providing safe and compassionate care," shares Raelene Brooks , Ph.D., RN, Dean of College of Nursing at University of Phoenix . "The remedy for burnout is connection and belonging. Nurses are advocates for their patients and that patient advocacy mindset can help find clear paths connecting us within a complex healthcare delivery environment."

Challenges Facing Healthcare Leadership:



Contrary to common assumptions, according to Indeed's Global Work Wellbeing Survey (analyzed by the University of Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre), factors such as compensation and flexibility rank lower in their influence on work wellbeing. Instead, it's the social elements, particularly belonging and inclusion, that are the most influential factors.

Legacy models approach reinvention with outdated operating standards that limit how both clinical and non-clinical leaders and managers can best contribute . Healthcare leadership must start allowing their employees to influence how they work beyond existing standards , based on their own realities and values as individuals. Especially now that employees are consumers with more career options.

This sentiment is validated in Indeed's - The Pulse of Healthcare 2024 report , which identifies significant gaps between employers' perceptions and the actual concerns of healthcare workers regarding burnout, job dissatisfaction, and job fulfillment:



Healthcare employers underestimate the importance employees place on appropriate staffing in the workplace (20% vs. 50%), work-life balance (48% vs. 78%), and psychological safety measures (8% vs. 20%). Moreover, few employers perceived relationships between healthcare workers and patients and workers and colleagues as important to their employees despite their significant role for workers (18% vs. 46%).

Given the urgency of the moment, GLLG's 2025 goal is to teach over 1,000 health system and nursing leaders across clinical and non-clinical roles to restore humanity in healthcare leadership. GLLG utilizes its proprietary Leadership in the Age of Personalization Methodology , created from Llopis' research-fueled five published books. The methodology is designed to not only teach participants how to create work environments of belonging, but also to provide proven strategies to retain top talent and beyond , using highly personalized interactive scenario-based design-thinking exercises to unleash participants' diversity of thought .

"Our Leadership in the Age of Personalization methodology is foundational to shaping new mindsets in today's age of personalization, where it's no longer about the institution defining the individual, but about the individual defining the business – or as RBC Capital Markets calls it, The Individual Revolution ," says Llopis. "Our approach is not to push content for participants to memorize; it's to pull content out of participants so they can sustain the learnings, apply them daily, and influence change across the enterprise. The goal is to help participants reinvent their approach to operationalizing work environments that account for the realities and capacities of their employees that, for many, have been suppressed for years," continues Llopis.

This reinvention means:



Fostering environments that allow employees to align their unique talents with the institution's growth strategies – driving wellbeing while elevating the organization's ability to innovate and adapt. Empowering individuals to embrace reinvention by unlocking their potential while ensuring they are engaged, agile, and ready for the future to accelerate the institution's growth outcomes.

The data validates this time-sensitive need for healthcare leaders to reinvent with personalization to drive workforce retention and belonging. Indeed's Global Work Wellbeing Survey (analyzed by the University of Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre) reveals that:



59% of employees globally report feeling stressed most of the time

57% are not completely satisfied with their job 57% do not feel happy at work

These factors are not only barriers to reinvention readiness but also an indication that work environments are not serving the needs of their employees. This is further supported by GLLG's data, which shows that:



87% of managers agree that current work environments work against individuality.

76% of those managers

strongly agree they are being forced to comply with how their company wants them to behave and work.

79% of leaders admit they are not ready for reinvention, with 69% of those leaders strongly agreeing they are uncertain of what their current roles should be.

69% of those leaders strongly agree they are uncertain of what their current roles should be.

89% of managers acknowledge that their current work approaches are not shaped nor rewarded to foster agility, resilience, or authenticity, all of which are essential for successful reinvention. 71% of those managers

strongly agree their work environment causes unnecessary stress due to conflicting behavioral expectations.

This is further alarming when you consider PwC's Finding Opportunity in Reinvention Pulse Survey , which states that business executives and CEOs see the need for reinvention. As the report reveals, 84% of executives say executing at the pace needed to win in the market is a challenge, yet only 41% of executives say there is strong consensus about how they'll change the company's business model.

With both the work environment and unique individual needs in mind at the macro level, the two-day learning experience will help participants solve three time-sensitive opportunities:

and reconstruct new approaches. This will ensure that healthcare leaders and their organizations remain relevant, resilient, and agile in the face of uncertainty.. This will ensure healthcare leaders are proactive in utilizing their employees' distinct capabilities while further elevating their potential.. This will accelerate innovation, increase retention, and attract top talent.

At the micro-level, participants will leave the learning experience with a personalized playbook to share with their colleagues and teams to further scale and position the organization to gain a unique competitive edge that can address a wide array of critical core competencies.

"This intensive, dynamic, and transformative two-day learning experience is for health system and nursing leaders who desire the skills, have the will to shift their mindset, and are ready to break free from the inertia that keeps pulling us away from what we aim to achieve ," concludes Llopis.

To register and learn more about GLLG's Workforce Belonging and Retention Training for Health System and Nursing Leaders, visit .

About Glenn

Llopis

GLLG CEO, Glenn Llopis (pronounced YO-pēs) is a Cuban-American executive and entrepreneur that has dedicated his career transforming leaders, teams and organizations to see change & volatility as a growth opportunity. He serves as a senior advisor, and speaker to Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries. He is the bestselling author of the books Earning Serendipity, The Innovation Mentality, Leadership in the Age of Personalization, and Unleashing Individuality. In November 2024, Glenn will launch his new book titled, Make Reinvention Your Superpower . He has been a leadership strategy contributor to Forbes since 2010, and also contributes to the Harvard Business Review and Entrepreneur magazine. Glenn was recognized as a top 100 leadership speaker and business thinker by Inc. magazine. He is a faculty member at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

He is the founder of the Leadership in the Age of Personalization (LAOP) movement, which has inspired a grassroots effort among cross-industry executives focused on shredding the limitations of standardization to thrive in our age of personalization. He is known for his unique and dynamic ability to facilitate executive summits, teach larger groups, mediate roundtables and conduct executive coaching to propel next-level thinking for senior executives, leaders, and managers globally.

About GLLG

GLLG has served as a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies, healthcare providers and beyond since 2008. GLLG guides leaders and organizations to incorporate reinvention into their daily routine, so they don't get stuck playing it safe or playing catch-up through its proprietary Leadership in the Age of Personalization (LAOP) methodology. GLLG believes that each organization has its own unique set of opportunities because their people and circumstances are different from others.

GLLG is known for customizing the LAOP methodology to the needs of the business and personalizing it to the individual to ensure the outcomes of the reinvention journey can be measured both operationally and individually. Since 2019, GLLG has produced, hosted and designed the content strategy for seven LAOP thought leadership summits and for more than 100 episodes of the Personalization Outbreak podcast , all featuring executives from corporate, healthcare and higher education. Glenn has prepared more than 450 speakers, moderated over 100 panel discussions, interviewed more than 100 guests for the podcast, and led an executive consortium of 112 people to deeply examine the strategic insights and trends related to personalization in the workplace and in the marketplace.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.

For more information, visit phoenix .



SOURCE GLLG

