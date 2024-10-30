Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market To Hit $2.6 Billion By 2031 Amid 13.3 Million Global AKI Cases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market is experiencing notable growth, driven by an increasing prevalence of acute kidney injury (AKI) and advancements in renal care technology. Valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, the market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. CRRT is a slow, continuous extracorporeal blood purification process that gently removes excess fluids and toxins over extended periods, catering especially to critical patients with renal complications.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Key Growth Drivers.Rise in Acute Kidney Injury Cases: Approximately 13.3 million cases globally (2020), as reported by the International Society of Nephrology..Sepsis Incidence and Rising Demand for CRRT: Increased cases of sepsis fuel the adoption of CRRT, a preferred method for managing kidney-related complications in critical care..Technological Advancements in Pediatric CRRT: Medtronic's Carpediem Cardio-Renal machine, launched in 2020, is tailored for pediatric patients (weighing 2.5–10 kg), marking advancements in CRRT for young patients.Market Segmentation Overview.By Product:.Dialysates and Replacement Fluids: Leading segment in 2021 due to increased AKI cases..Disposables: Expected to grow significantly, supported by rising kidney disorder rates and aging populations..By Modality:.Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH): The most popular modality, preferred for its capability to remove large fluid volumes smoothly, without causing hypotension..Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF): Gaining traction for its efficacy in treating acute renal failure, particularly beneficial for elderly patients..By Age Group:.Adults: Dominates the market, driven by regulatory approvals and innovations for adult CRRT..Pediatrics: Anticipated growth due to increasing acute kidney disorders in children and product development in pediatric CRRT..By Region:.Asia-Pacific: Holds the largest share, attributed to R&D investments and regional expansion by CRRT providers..North America: Expected to grow due to high healthcare expenditures and rising prevalence of kidney disease.Key Challenges and Opportunities.Cost Constraints: CRRT costs range from $389–$600 per day, creating accessibility issues in developing regions..Limited Awareness in Emerging Markets: Countries like Brazil and South Africa face CRRT adoption challenges due to inadequate funding and healthcare infrastructure..Regulatory Approvals: Increasing government initiatives and regulatory support are creating opportunities for market expansion.Leading Market PlayersSome prominent companies in the CRRT market include:.Medtronic plc.Baxter International Inc..Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.Asahi Kasei Corporation.B. Braun Melsungen AGKey Takeaways.The Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market is witnessing rapid growth due to rising AKI cases and advancements in renal replacement technologies..Pediatric-focused CRRT devices are expected to capture a significant market share..The Asia-Pacific region remains the largest market, with North America projected to grow substantially due to unmet medical needs and increased healthcare spending.This growth highlights a crucial market for innovations in renal care and presents opportunities for strategic expansions in emerging regions.Enquire Before Buying:

