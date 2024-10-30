Saudi To Host Meeting Of New Group Pushing For Palestinian State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia is on Wednesday expected to open the first meeting of a new "international alliance" to press for the establishment of a Palestinian state, state said.

The "International Alliance to Implement the Two-State Solution" was unveiled last month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Saudi state media reported at the time, bringing together Arab and Islamic countries and European countries.

This week's meeting in Riyadh is expected to last for two days and feature sessions on humanitarian access, the embattled UN agency for Palestinian refugees and incentives to promote a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, diplomats said.

The European Union will be represented by Sven Koopmans, the special representative for the Middle East peace process, diplomats said.

The Gaza war has revived talk of a "two-state solution" of Israeli and Palestinian states living in peace side by side, though analysts say the goal seems more unattainable than ever.