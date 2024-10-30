Dubai Health Authority Launches Advanced Hasana System For Infectious Disease Monitoring And Management At Healthcare Future Summit 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Digital System Links with Public and Private Facilities to Streamline Immunisation Processes

Instant Updates and Enhanced Capability for Automatic Vaccine Stock Management and Tracking System Enhances Security across the Emirate with Robust, Flexible Tools

Dubai, UAE, October 30, 2024:

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced today, during the Healthcare Future Summit 2024, the launch of its advanced 'Hassana' system. This innovative leverages top-tier technologies and smart solutions to manage vaccine records, monitor public health standards, and effectively control infectious diseases across Dubai.

Hasana is a unified digital platform that connects with both public and private healthcare facilities throughout Dubai, facilitating and simplifying the immunisation process. The system ensures that vaccines reach those in need swiftly and accurately by maintaining individual health records for each patient, with instant updates across Dubai's healthcare network.

The system, aimed at DHA employees, private health facilities, schools, and the public, provides advanced capabilities for automatic tracking and management of vaccine stocks and doses, reducing human error and ensuring accurate vaccine delivery across the Emirate.

Hasana System to Aid Timely Decision-Making and Vaccine Delivery

Dr. Ramadan Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director General and Director of the Public Health Protection Department at Dubai Health Authority, highlighted the significance of this advanced system. He noted that it reflects DHA's commitment to staying at the forefront of global health developments, harnessing smart technologies to monitor, analyse, and assess the spread of infectious diseases. This proactive approach enables Dubai to adopt the most effective measures in managing and containing such threats.

He explained that Hasana actively supports the oversight of essential vaccinations, the management of immunisation campaigns across Dubai, and the tracking of immunisation records and potential side effects. The system adheres to the highest international standards, ensuring reliable monitoring and response.

He further emphasised that the 'Hasana' system serves as a robust tool for strengthening health security and tackling public health challenges by establishing electronic connectivity between public and private health facilities in Dubai. This connectivity ensures the rapid, accurate flow of information, which is essential for informed decision-making in critical times.

Dubai Health Authority's Commitment to Public Health with Advanced, Adaptable Systems

Dr. Al Blooshi emphasised DHA's dedication to enhancing public health across the community by providing advanced, flexible, and effective systems that can adapt to future needs and evolving requirements. He highlighted the rigorous security protocols in place within the 'Hasana' system to protect health data.

Dr. Al Blooshi also outlined Hasana's various features, noting its user-friendly smart interface and integration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. The system leverages the latest cloud technology to ensure scalability, making it easy for users to access required services as needed.