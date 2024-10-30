Squadra Investimentos Boosts Stake In Multiplan, Signaling Confidence In Brazilian Retail

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Squadra Investimentos has boosted its stake in Multiplan (MULT3) to over 5%, marking a significant shift in the Brazilian retail sector.



On October 29, 2024, Multiplan announced that Squadra and its non-resident investors now hold 28,948,183 ordinary shares, representing 5.01% of the company's total issued shares.



This move comes as Multiplan demonstrates strong performance. In Q3 2024, the company reported a net of R$279.6 million ($49.9 million), up 6.1% year-over-year.



Net revenue reached R$545.1 million ($97.3 million), reflecting a 6.5% increase. Meanwhile, EBITDA rose to R$401.1 million ($71.6 million), surpassing market expectations.



Squadra's increased investment may signal confidence in Multiplan's business model and the future of Brazilian retail . With a stake exceeding 5%, Squadra could seek greater involvement in Multiplan's decision-making processes.







This increased involvement may allow Squadra to influence the company's strategy. Multiplan, founded in 1975 by José Isaac Peres, is a major player in Brazil's shopping center industry.

Multiplan's Growth and Strategic Moves

The company owns and operates 20 shopping centers across the country, with a total Gross Leasable Area of 880,350 square meters. Including two commercial tower complexes, Multiplan's total GLA reaches 930,932 square meters.



Recent corporate actions by Multiplan include plans to repurchase shares from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, announced in September 2024.



The company continues to expand its portfolio with ongoing projects, including the DiamondMall expansion in Belo Horizonte. It is also working on the ParkShopping Barigüi expansion in Paraná.



This development highlights the dynamic nature of Brazil's retail and real estate sectors. It underscores the importance of private investment in driving economic growth and shows how market forces can shape the future of major companies.



As Multiplan adapts to changing investor landscapes and consumer behaviors, the increased stake by Squadra Investimentos opens a new chapter in the company's story.



The coming months will reveal how this change in ownership affects Multiplan's strategies. It will also shed light on the company's performance in the evolving Brazilian retail market.

