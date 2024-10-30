When Will Relief Come For Consumers, Asks Cong After Omcs Hike Commission For Petrol Pump Dealers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) party on Wednesday described the hike in commission to pump dealers as mere 'eyewash' and asked when the benefits of low prices will be passed on the consumers and common men.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took to X and said that Narendra Modi has been in power for the past ten years, having made huge from oil and products but the consumers continue to remain burdened with high fuel prices.

“Indian Crude Oil Basket as on 28.10.2024 stands at $ 72.04 per barrel. Modi govt has earned more than Rs 31.75 lakh crore from Central Tax/ Duties on Crude oil & Petroleum products. When will relief come for consumers by way of reduction in Petrol-Diesel prices?,” he asked.

Meanwhile, the announcement of hike in commission to petrol pump dealers by the Oil marketing companies (OMCs) is likely to have a bearing on petrol and diesel prices in many states. Those consumers, particularly in far-flung and remote areas are likely to benefit considerably from this.

Reports suggest that petrol and diesel prices are likely to fall in states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh, due to purported rationalisation of inter-state freight.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri welcomed the revision in dealer margins and described it as a Dhanteras gift to public.

“The demand that was going on for 7 years has been fulfilled. A major decision by the oil companies to rationalise inter-state freight movements will benefit consumers in remote locations far from the petrol and diesel depots of oil marketing companies," the Union Minister wrote on X.

He further pointed out that the dealer commission increase will better services to approximately 7 crore citizens who visit fuel retail outlets every day.

He further stated that the fulfilment of this demand will bring joy and happiness in the lives of petrol pump dealers and more than 10 lakh employees working at more than 83,000 petrol pumps across the country.