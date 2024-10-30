QUBE Development Unveils Arisha Terraces - Genuine Home Living in the Heart of Dubai Studio City

(MENAFNEditorial) QUBE Development, a renowned international developer with 30 years of experience, has announced the launch of off-plan sales for Arisha Terraces, a new residential development located in Dubai Studio City. The third project in QUBE’s expanding AED 2.6 billion property portfolio, Arisha Terraces features 419 modern units, spanning across four low-rise buildings, 122 different apartment layouts, and a range of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. This development fosters a sense of community living, designed to give young families sustainable solutions through its energy-efficient design and range of modern amenities. Investors buying in Arisha Terraces will benefit from long-term capital appreciation due to its prime location and high demand for quality housing.

Inspired by the Arabic word for “pergolas,” Arisha Terraces draws inspiration from its natural surroundings, incorporating eco-friendly practices. This includes solar panels on the roof to reduce energy consumption, costs, and decrease service charges, as well as filtered and drinkable tap water in all units and common areas, reducing plastic waste. The low-rise buildings also feature a communal hydroponic rooftop garden where residents can grow fresh, organic produce.

Arisha Terraces fosters a social environment, housing a 2-level community centre that serves as a social hub, complete with flexible co-working spaces, for remote professionals, alongside a cosy cinema lounge, a library, and a communal kitchen designed for sharing culinary moments. It also features a central courtyard that is designed as a multifunctional space for sports, relaxation, and social gatherings, including BBQ and firepit zones, along with wellness amenities such as a rooftop padel court and an indoor/outdoor gym and yoga studio.

All apartments are fitted with Bosch appliances and integrated smart home systems featuring environmental sensors to promote energy efficiency. Every unit is designed with outdoor living in mind, featuring spacious balconies or terraces, and select apartments include pergolas for enhanced privacy and outdoor enjoyment.

Located within Dubai Studio City, a growing hub for film and television production, Arisha Terraces is positioned for future growth. This prime location offers easy access to key business districts and lifestyle hubs across Dubai.

Leon Kolflaath, Project Director of Arisha Terraces, stated, “Arisha Terraces embodies the concept of "genuine living," offering a truly authentic and sustainable home experience. This project blends exceptional design and high-quality craftsmanship with a strong sense of community. Located within Dubai Studio City, Arisha Terraces provides more than just a place to call home, it fosters a lifestyle centred on authentic experiences and a close-knit community. With a focus on premium finishes and meticulous attention to detail, it is designed to meet the needs of young families and professionals, offering a harmonious balance between modern convenience, well-being, and a deep connection to nature.”

Dubai’s real estate market continues to offer attractive benefits for investors, including long-term residency options and competitive payment plans for off-plan properties. As Studio City continues to grow into a key area for creative industries, Arisha Terraces by QUBE Development represents a remarkable opportunity for investors and residents seeking a sustainable, future-forward living experience.





