ASSAf Statement on the Recognition of the Work of Editors and Peer Reviewers of Academic Journals and Books in South Africa

(MENAFN- Assaf Academy of Science of South Africa) The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) recognises the critical role that editors and peer reviewers play in ensuring the integrity and quality of academic publications. Their dedication to scholarly excellence is the foundation upon which academic discourse rests, driving the dissemination of reliable knowledge and fostering scholarly advancement. However, ASSAf notes that their contributions are often overlooked in current academic reward systems, posing challenges for those engaged in these essential roles.

Editing and peer review are essential for advancing research in South Africa, supporting national development, and building the country’s research infrastructure. The robust peer review processes in South African scholarly journals and books have helped encourage academics to publish research that addresses urgent challenges on local, continental, and global scales. Yet, despite these achievements, the crucial roles of editors and reviewers remain underappreciated within institutional performance frameworks. This has led to a lack of recognition and resources for individuals whose work is essential to maintaining academic standards.

University appraisal systems tend to focus on quantifiable outputs like publications and research funding. Meanwhile, editing and peer reviewing are often undervalued, leaving editors and reviewers without adequate recognition or support for their contributions. Institutional perceptions that editorial work is a personal or even indulgent pursuit contribute to this oversight, impacting not only the sustainability of South Africa’s scholarly publishing but also the development of emerging scholars.

ASSAf calls on universities and science councils to address this gap by formally recognising and valuing the work of editors and reviewers. Such recognition should include:

1. Recognising High-Quality and Effective Editing and Peer Review: Editing and peer review play a key role in maintaining academic standards, while these publications offer substantial financial benefits through the DHET subsidy system.



2. Incorporating Editorial Work in Performance Appraisals: Editorial contributions should be acknowledged in performance evaluations, considering the role they play in developing academic knowledge and nurturing the next generation of researchers.

3. Providing Dedicated Time and Resources: Institutions are encouraged to allocate time and resources to support academics in their editorial duties, thereby enhancing the quality of South African scholarship.

4. Aligning with International Standards: ASSAf advocates for aligning local reward systems with international best practices, as outlined in its 2018 Code of Best Practice in Scholarly Journal Publishing, Editing, and Peer Review. These guidelines encourage universities and research institutions to acknowledge the value of editorial work and support the training of new editors and reviewers.

ASSAf also recognises that the role of editors and reviewers extends beyond academic evaluation; their efforts directly contribute to South Africa’s development priorities by generating and communicating new knowledge. Therefore, ASSAf urges institutions to integrate these activities into academic reward frameworks, promoting a sustainable, credible, and high-quality research environment.





