(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 29, 2024: This Diwali, as families across India gather to celebrate the Festival of Lights, RR Kabel, India’s leading consumer electrical and wire and cable manufacturer, is honoring the often-overlooked heroes behind every illuminated celebration — electricians. Recognizing their invaluable contribution to making our homes and festivities shine, RR Kabel’s newest TVC - #LightUpLives, announces a pledge to support the dreams of these unsung heroes by sponsoring the education of their children through the Company’s Kabel Stars Scholarship Program.

“At RR Kabel, we believe that Diwali is not only a celebration of lights but also of gratitude to those who make this light possible. Electricians play a crucial role in every home, industry, and infrastructure, dedicating their lives to our comfort and safety. This initiative is our way of acknowledging their contribution and giving back by investing in their children’s future. We are committed to creating long-term impact by supporting education and uplifting these families as they work towards realizing their aspirations”, said Mrs. Kirti Kabra, Director at R R Global.

Building a Brighter Future for Electricians and Their Families

Under their flagship Kabel Star Scholarship Program, RR Kabel sponsors higher education of the electricians’ children, helping them gain access to professional training and skills that align with their career goals. The initiative underscores RR Kabel’s commitment to empowering the communities it serves and acknowledges the central role electricians play in creating safe, resilient, and vibrant spaces across India.

RR Kabel’s ongoing mission goes beyond product innovation, extending into its role as a socially responsible leader in India’s electrical industry. By focusing on the well-being of the people who contribute to the nation’s progress, RR Kabel seeks to elevate the communities it touches and create a lasting, positive impact. As we celebrate Diwali this year, RR Kabel invites everyone to reflect on the hard work, skill, and commitment of electricians and to join in recognizing their contributions.





