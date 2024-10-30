Nine People, Including 11-Year-Old Girl, Injured In Nighttime Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nine people, including an 11-year-old girl, were in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district in the nighttime attack on the capital.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko informed this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“There are currently nine injured in a residential building in the Solomianskyi district, which was hit by drone fragments. Among them is an 11-year-old girl. All of them were treated on at the scene,' the Kyiv mayor wrote.

The child was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

AFU destroyed 33 enemy drones overnight, 25 were lost locally

Later, Vitali Klitschko supplemented the information:“The fire in a residential building in the Solomianskyi district has been extinguished. Rescue services are working at the scene. Medics are also on duty at the scene.”

Five people were previously reported injured.

As Ukrinform reported, during a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, drone fragments hit an a high-rise residential building, causing a fire on three floors.

Photo is illustrative