Invaders Shell Medical Facility In Bilozerka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russian shelled a medical facility in the village of Bilozerka the night before, causing damage.

That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, Russian troops launched an attack on a medical facility in Bilozerka. The attack resulted in significant damage to the facility, including the destruction of the roof, damage to the walls, and the breaking of windows in one of the wards,” the report says.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 28, six people were injured a Russian drone attack on Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson. In particular, an ambulance doctor was killed and two of his colleagues were injured.

Photo: Kherson RMA