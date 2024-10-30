Lighthouse Advisory Partners Advises Causeway Technologies On Acquisition Of Buchanan Computing

(MENAFN- Pressat) Cambridge, United Kingdom, 30 October 2024

Lighthouse Advisory Partners is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive buy-side M&A advisor to Causeway Technologies in its of Buchanan Computing, the leading provider of permanent traffic engineering and highways management solutions. Buchanan Computing's flagship product, ParkMap, is currently used by over 90 UK local authorities to efficiently manage the complete lifecycle of Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs).

The acquisition of Buchanan Computing builds upon Causeway's vision of digitalising construction, maintenance, and traffic management processes by connecting Causeway one with Buchanan's ParkMap, to create the UK's first unified platform for Digital Traffic Regulation Orders (D-TROs).

The acquisition will also see Buchanan's industry leading products SignPlot and SignLoad come into the Causeway suite of solutions. SignLoad, for the design of sign structures, will integrate with Causeway's Professional Design Suite (PDS) to create a single solution that will transform infrastructure design productivity for local authorities, consultants and sign manufacturers, helping to minimise costs while ensuring that traffic sign and sign structure designs are correct and accurate.

This transaction represents the fifth strategic acquisition by Causeway since Five Arrows made a significant investment in Causeway in 2021.

Phil Brown, Chief Executive of Causeway, commented:

“The acquisition of Buchanan Computing reinforces our commitment to delivering a fully integrated, end-to-end solution for Highways Authorities and Contractors, enabling them to seamlessly plan, monitor, and communicate the management and maintenance of their infrastructure assets while ensuring full compliance with legislation.”

“By bringing our vision to life, we empower local authorities to operate more efficiently, maximising their limited budget and resources. This not only improves the level of service, but also benefits the public with better-maintained infrastructure and more timely, accurate information about the road network, reducing congestion, journey times, and carbon emissions.”

Mat Truche-Gordon, partner at Lighthouse Advisory Partners, added:

"We are delighted to have acted as lead advisor to Causeway Technologies on the acquisition of Buchanan Computing. We've had the pleasure of working with Causeway on four transactions since Five Arrows' investment. Lighthouse is thrilled to support Causeway in quickly establishing itself as the leader in digital transformation in the UK's infrastructure sector.”



“2024 has been a strong year for Lighthouse, with the successful completion of three technology transactions and support for several deals with commercial due diligence. This experience uniquely positions us to help our clients navigate complex strategic opportunities."

About Lighthouse Advisory Partners

Lighthouse Advisory Partners is a specialist M&A and strategy advisory firm dedicated to providing expert guidance to businesses in the technology sector. With deep industry knowledge and a commitment to delivering successful outcomes, Lighthouse has established a strong track record of supporting clients through complex transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, and strategic growth initiatives. Our expertise in both buy-side and sell-side advisory and commercial due diligence enables us to deliver tailored, value-driven solutions that help our clients achieve their strategic goals.

About Causeway Technologies

Causeway Technologies was founded in 1999 by chief executive, Phil Brown. Headquartered in Buckinghamshire in the UK, it now serves over 3,000 customers globally with over 500 employees dedicated to providing enterprise and cloud software solutions to support the digitalisation of the construction and infrastructure maintenance industries, serving consultants, contractors, suppliers, and their clients on an international scale.

